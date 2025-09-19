Tezos Introduces Finn: An Automated Solution for Unstake Finalization



Felix Pinkston



Tezos launches Finn, a finalization bot by Trilitech, enhancing staking user experience by automating unstake requests. The Seoul protocol upgrade facilitates this innovation.











Tezos, a prominent blockchain platform, is set to enhance its staking user experience with the introduction of Finn, an unstake finalization bot developed by Trilitech. This initiative comes alongside the Seoul protocol upgrade, scheduled for activation on September 19, 2025, according to Tezos.

Seoul Protocol Upgrade

The Seoul protocol upgrade introduces several new features, including native multisig accounts and aggregated attestations. A key highlight is the open unstake finalization, which simplifies the previously cumbersome two-step unstaking process. This process required users to manually finalize their unstake requests after a waiting period of up to four cycles, often leading to forgotten operations and inefficiencies.

Finn’s Role in Staking

Finn automates the unstake finalization process by periodically executing finalizable unstake requests on behalf of all users. This is achieved without transferring ownership of funds, ensuring that native staking on Tezos remains non-custodial. Finn operates by fetching stakers with finalizable operations, creating batches of manager operations, and submitting these batches while covering the necessary gas fees.

Finn has been tested on Seoul-compatible test networks and will be operational on the Tezos mainnet starting with cycle 999, shortly after the Seoul upgrade.

Clearing the Backlog

With approximately 1,000 unstake operations pending finalization, Finn aims to clear this backlog, which includes operations pending since the activation of the staking mechanism in cycle 748. By automating these requests, Finn eliminates the backlog and streamlines the staking process for all users.

Community and Economic Implications

The introduction of Finn represents a significant improvement in the staking UX on Tezos. While the changes do not involve any transfer of funds between Finn and stakers, they ensure that blockchain fees are covered by the sender of the finalization operation, typically Finn itself. This development positions Finn as a community-driven infrastructure project, with no direct economic incentives for its operation.

Overall, the addition of open unstake finalization is expected to positively impact the Tezos ecosystem by simplifying user workflows and enhancing the efficiency of staking operations.

Image source: Shutterstock



