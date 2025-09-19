The post Tezos Introduces Finn: An Automated Solution for Unstake Finalization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Felix Pinkston Sep 18, 2025 23:01 Tezos launches Finn, a finalization bot by Trilitech, enhancing staking user experience by automating unstake requests. The Seoul protocol upgrade facilitates this innovation. Tezos, a prominent blockchain platform, is set to enhance its staking user experience with the introduction of Finn, an unstake finalization bot developed by Trilitech. This initiative comes alongside the Seoul protocol upgrade, scheduled for activation on September 19, 2025, according to Tezos. Seoul Protocol Upgrade The Seoul protocol upgrade introduces several new features, including native multisig accounts and aggregated attestations. A key highlight is the open unstake finalization, which simplifies the previously cumbersome two-step unstaking process. This process required users to manually finalize their unstake requests after a waiting period of up to four cycles, often leading to forgotten operations and inefficiencies. Finn’s Role in Staking Finn automates the unstake finalization process by periodically executing finalizable unstake requests on behalf of all users. This is achieved without transferring ownership of funds, ensuring that native staking on Tezos remains non-custodial. Finn operates by fetching stakers with finalizable operations, creating batches of manager operations, and submitting these batches while covering the necessary gas fees. Finn has been tested on Seoul-compatible test networks and will be operational on the Tezos mainnet starting with cycle 999, shortly after the Seoul upgrade. Clearing the Backlog With approximately 1,000 unstake operations pending finalization, Finn aims to clear this backlog, which includes operations pending since the activation of the staking mechanism in cycle 748. By automating these requests, Finn eliminates the backlog and streamlines the staking process for all users. Community and Economic Implications The introduction of Finn represents a significant improvement in the staking UX on Tezos. While the changes do not involve any transfer of funds between… The post Tezos Introduces Finn: An Automated Solution for Unstake Finalization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Felix Pinkston Sep 18, 2025 23:01 Tezos launches Finn, a finalization bot by Trilitech, enhancing staking user experience by automating unstake requests. The Seoul protocol upgrade facilitates this innovation. Tezos, a prominent blockchain platform, is set to enhance its staking user experience with the introduction of Finn, an unstake finalization bot developed by Trilitech. This initiative comes alongside the Seoul protocol upgrade, scheduled for activation on September 19, 2025, according to Tezos. Seoul Protocol Upgrade The Seoul protocol upgrade introduces several new features, including native multisig accounts and aggregated attestations. A key highlight is the open unstake finalization, which simplifies the previously cumbersome two-step unstaking process. This process required users to manually finalize their unstake requests after a waiting period of up to four cycles, often leading to forgotten operations and inefficiencies. Finn’s Role in Staking Finn automates the unstake finalization process by periodically executing finalizable unstake requests on behalf of all users. This is achieved without transferring ownership of funds, ensuring that native staking on Tezos remains non-custodial. Finn operates by fetching stakers with finalizable operations, creating batches of manager operations, and submitting these batches while covering the necessary gas fees. Finn has been tested on Seoul-compatible test networks and will be operational on the Tezos mainnet starting with cycle 999, shortly after the Seoul upgrade. Clearing the Backlog With approximately 1,000 unstake operations pending finalization, Finn aims to clear this backlog, which includes operations pending since the activation of the staking mechanism in cycle 748. By automating these requests, Finn eliminates the backlog and streamlines the staking process for all users. Community and Economic Implications The introduction of Finn represents a significant improvement in the staking UX on Tezos. While the changes do not involve any transfer of funds between…

Tezos Introduces Finn: An Automated Solution for Unstake Finalization

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 20:38
1
1$0.009903-16.06%
Hyperbot
BOT$0.10565+19.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017487+0.15%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.016-3.61%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.85285-1.99%


Felix Pinkston
Sep 18, 2025 23:01

Tezos launches Finn, a finalization bot by Trilitech, enhancing staking user experience by automating unstake requests. The Seoul protocol upgrade facilitates this innovation.





Tezos, a prominent blockchain platform, is set to enhance its staking user experience with the introduction of Finn, an unstake finalization bot developed by Trilitech. This initiative comes alongside the Seoul protocol upgrade, scheduled for activation on September 19, 2025, according to Tezos.

Seoul Protocol Upgrade

The Seoul protocol upgrade introduces several new features, including native multisig accounts and aggregated attestations. A key highlight is the open unstake finalization, which simplifies the previously cumbersome two-step unstaking process. This process required users to manually finalize their unstake requests after a waiting period of up to four cycles, often leading to forgotten operations and inefficiencies.

Finn’s Role in Staking

Finn automates the unstake finalization process by periodically executing finalizable unstake requests on behalf of all users. This is achieved without transferring ownership of funds, ensuring that native staking on Tezos remains non-custodial. Finn operates by fetching stakers with finalizable operations, creating batches of manager operations, and submitting these batches while covering the necessary gas fees.

Finn has been tested on Seoul-compatible test networks and will be operational on the Tezos mainnet starting with cycle 999, shortly after the Seoul upgrade.

Clearing the Backlog

With approximately 1,000 unstake operations pending finalization, Finn aims to clear this backlog, which includes operations pending since the activation of the staking mechanism in cycle 748. By automating these requests, Finn eliminates the backlog and streamlines the staking process for all users.

Community and Economic Implications

The introduction of Finn represents a significant improvement in the staking UX on Tezos. While the changes do not involve any transfer of funds between Finn and stakers, they ensure that blockchain fees are covered by the sender of the finalization operation, typically Finn itself. This development positions Finn as a community-driven infrastructure project, with no direct economic incentives for its operation.

Overall, the addition of open unstake finalization is expected to positively impact the Tezos ecosystem by simplifying user workflows and enhancing the efficiency of staking operations.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/tezos-introduces-finn-automated-unstake-finalization

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08548-2.77%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
Share
U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/us-bitcoin-reserve-discussion/
Union
U$0.014147-2.02%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01749+0.16%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:09
Share
MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.447-1.13%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.99-2.37%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1