The world of work has undergone a seismic transformation in recent years. Remote work and freelancing have shifted from niche practices to mainstream business models. For mid-sized companies in particular, this shift presents both opportunities and risks. On one hand, these firms can now access a global talent pool — from blockchain developers in Eastern Europe to UX designers in Latin America. On the other hand, managing compliance, payroll, and cross-border regulations often becomes overwhelming.

This is where TFY (Transformify Ltd.) steps in. TFY is a unified workforce management system designed to streamline hiring, onboarding, and paying independent contractors and freelancers worldwide. Its dual capability: compliant payments in both fiat and cryptocurrency sets it apart. For mid-sized companies looking to scale globally without drowning in administrative complexity, TFY offers a practical solution.

This review explores how TFY helps mid-sized businesses overcome compliance hurdles, simplify global payroll, and leverage crypto payments — all while improving the hiring process with AI-powered tools.

What is TFY?

Transformify Ltd, known as TFY, is a workforce management system that combines an AI-powered applicant tracking system (ATS) with global contractor management and payments across 184 countries. Unlike traditional payroll systems focusing only on fiat transactions and in-house employees, TFY enables companies to pay contractors using over 100 fiat currencies or leading cryptocurrencies.

What are the top features?

From a single dashboard, our business clients can access:

AI-powered applicant tracking system (ATS) – Leverage AI to automate sourcing, screening, and shortlisting of candidates, reducing time-to-hire and ensuring the best fit for your roles.









Agent of Record (AOR) – Onboard and pay contractors in over 184 countries through a single platform in compliance with local tax, labor, and classification requirements.









Human Resources Management System (HRMS) – Manage your global workforce by automating HR workflows and managing documentation in compliance with GDPR privacy laws.









Employer of Record (EOR) – Simplifies your workforce processes by handling salaries, tax withholdings, and reporting. The platform also helps you track contracts, payments, and compliance from a single, secure platform.



TFY AI-powered ATS





TFY is a one-stop shop for hiring and paying a global freelance workforce — with compliance built in.

Why mid-sized companies struggle with contractor payments

While large enterprises may have legal departments and international payroll providers, mid-sized firms often hit barriers when engaging contractors abroad. These barriers fall into several categories:

Misclassifying workers as contractors instead of employees can result in hefty fines and reputational damage. Labor laws vary widely across jurisdictions, making classification difficult for companies without local expertise.

Sending international wire transfers is often slow and expensive. Fees cut into freelancer income, and delays can sour relationships with talent.

Contractors want to be paid in local currencies or, increasingly, in crypto. Companies that can’t accommodate this risk will lose top talent.

Global contractors require audit trails and documentation for tax reporting purposes. Without a system in place, finance teams struggle to keep up.

For mid-sized companies, these challenges can seem insurmountable, limiting their ability to access global talent markets.

How TFY solves these challenges

TFY was designed with these pain points in mind, offering a compliance-first, globally scalable solution.

Contractors are onboarded through workflows that ensure proper classification and documentation. TFY helps mid-sized firms avoid misclassification risks and legal exposure by leveraging an agent of record (AOR) model.

Multi-currency contractor payroll



Companies can pay international contractors in fiat (USD, EUR, GBP, etc.) or in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, or stablecoins. This flexibility makes payments faster, cheaper, and more aligned with contractor preferences.

Every transaction on TFY is logged, ensuring straightforward tax reporting. Mid-sized firms can easily demonstrate compliance during audits.

Via 2 Open APIs, TFY connects with existing HR and finance systems, reducing manual work and double entry.

The result? Mid-sized firms can operate globally with the professionalism of a large enterprise, but without the overhead.

Crypto payments: The game-changer

One of TFY’s most innovative features is its support for cryptocurrency payments.

Benefits of paying contractors in crypto

Speed: Crypto transactions settle faster than traditional bank wires, especially across borders.









Cost efficiency: Eliminates excessive banking fees that erode contractor payouts.









Financial inclusion: Enables payment to freelancers in regions with limited banking infrastructure.









Flexibility: Contractors can choose between fiat and crypto, empowering them with financial autonomy.



Compliance safeguards

Unlike ad hoc crypto payments, TFY integrates Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) safeguards. It also produces tax-compliant reporting, ensuring that crypto transactions are fully auditable.

This combination of speed, cost savings, and compliance makes crypto payroll a practical option rather than a regulatory risk.

AI-powered hiring with TFY ATS

Hiring the right talent is just as important as paying them correctly. TFY’s AI-powered ATS streamlines recruitment for mid-sized firms that lack dedicated HR teams.

Smart sourcing: Automatically identifies and ranks suitable candidates from a global talent pool.









Bias reduction: AI-driven screening reduces unconscious bias, supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) goals.









Efficiency: Cuts time-to-hire by automating manual tasks like resume screening.



For mid-sized firms competing against larger corporations, an AI-powered ATS levels the playing field by making hiring faster and fairer.

Compliance at the core

Compliance is where TFY stands apart from many freelance marketplaces or payment tools.

Labor law alignment: Templates and workflows help companies comply with local regulations when hiring abroad.









GDPR readiness: Ensures that personal data is handled per EU privacy laws.









KYC/AML safeguards: Prevents fraud in fiat and crypto payments.



This focus on compliance reduces legal and financial risks for mid-sized companies operating across borders.

Case study: Mid-sized tech company

Consider a 250-person SaaS company expanding into Latin America and Eastern Europe. They need to onboard 50 freelance developers and designers.

Challenges without TFY:

High costs and delays in setting up foreign entities.









Confusion around contractor classification.









Banking fees eating into freelancer earnings.



With TFY:

Contractors onboarded compliantly, with proper contracts.









Payments sent in fiat or crypto directly from TFY’s dashboard.









Tax-ready reports are generated automatically.









Hiring accelerated with AI-driven candidate matching.









AI-powered predictive and collaborative hiring



The workforce management platform saves time, reduces overhead, and avoids compliance pitfalls while offering competitive flexibility to global talent.

Pros and cons of TFY

Pros

Unified hiring + payments + compliance platform.









Supports both fiat and crypto contractor payments.









An AI-driven applicant tracking system (ATS) reduces time-to-hire.









Scales easily for mid-sized firms expanding globally.









Compliance is built into every workflow—Agent of Record (AOR) model.









2 Open APIs allow seamless integration with existing systems like CRM, ERP, finance, and accounting software.



Cons:

Requires adapting existing HR/finance processes to a new platform.









Crypto adoption still varies regionally, which may limit use cases.



Future outlook

The freelance economy is booming, and cryptocurrency is becoming increasingly mainstream. More contractors are requesting crypto payments, and more companies are seeking tools to manage these payments compliantly.

TFY is well-positioned as a bridge between traditional payroll and the future of digital payments. By offering compliance, AI hiring, and dual fiat/crypto payroll in one platform, it provides mid-sized firms with a competitive edge.

Conclusion

Mid-sized companies face unique challenges when hiring and paying freelancers globally. They lack the resources of large enterprises but must still comply with complex regulations. TFY provides a powerful solution by combining:

Compliant onboarding









Global fiat and crypto payments









AI-powered hiring tools



For companies that want to scale internationally, attract top talent, and offer flexible payment options, TFY is more than a platform — it’s a competitive advantage.

In an era where talent knows no borders, TFY ensures compliance and payroll don’t either.