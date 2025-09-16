Thai Banks Freeze 3 Million Accounts In Anti-Scam Crackdown

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 00:18
Threshold
T$0.01672+0.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08549-11.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017669+0.60%
MAY
MAY$0.04254-17.20%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01997-7.07%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000185--%

Innocent people and businesses have reportedly been caught in the crossfire as Thai banks froze millions of accounts suspected to be “mules” for scammers over the weekend. 

The nationwide crackdown began in August, and weekend reports suggest that banks have frozen three million accounts and imposed daily transfer limits on all bank customers in the Kingdom, according to reports.  

However, the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) reported on Sunday that bank accounts of innocent online vendors and merchants are being frozen too after scammers adopted new methods to launder stolen money, according to the Bangkok Post. 

Meanwhile, the Bank of Thailand warned that more people could face freezes as authorities widen the dragnet and investigate mule accounts. 

“We urge the public not to panic. The suspension is only temporary and will be lifted once checks confirm no wrongdoing,” said Digital Economy and Society Ministry secretary Wisit Wisitsora-at on Monday, adding that commercial banks may suspend suspect funds for up to three days, while the police may extend the suspension to seven days.

Chinese-affiliated call centers, often based in neighbouring countries, have targeted Thailand this year with online scams, luring victims with social engineering attacks. 

Earlier this month, the Thai Police launched a full-time joint operation with Japan and India, as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle call center syndicates.

Foreigners targeted 

Expatriates residing in the country have taken to social media and online forums in droves to complain about being debanked or locked out of banking services in the country recently.

Several have seen their accounts at specific banks arbitrarily frozen or restricted for weeks with no explanation. Resident foreigners now have to register their biometrics at their local bank in person and follow strict Know Your Customer procedures to make larger transactions with the mobile apps. 

Bitcoin could be the answer 

“Thank you, BoT, for the free Bitcoin marketing,” said crypto and technology investor Daniel Batten in response to the news. 

“This should be an international story. Thank god for Bitcoin,” said Jimmy Kostro from the Thailand Bitcoin Learning Center. 

Related: US banks moved $312B in dirty money, but critics still blame crypto

However, affected Thai residents could have trouble under the current laws. While Bitcoin and crypto trading remain popular in Thailand, the central bank has outlawed the use of digital currencies for payments.  

Thai central bank in talks for workaround

The limits of 50,000 baht ($1,570) were imposed in August by all banks nationwide in response to a wave of call center fraud with scammers using mule accounts to launder money. 

Some merchants have temporarily stopped accepting QR payments while account holders are reportedly withdrawing funds over fear of potential freezes.  

Thailand’s classification of mule accounts leaves a lot of grey areas. Source: BioCatch

Amid growing public concern, the Thai central bank has held discussions with the CCIB on a workaround for the account freezing process and transfer limits for law-abiding account holders.

Magazine: XRP to retest highs? Bitcoin won’t go sideways for long: Hodler’s Digest

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/thailand-freeze-bank-accounts-anti-scam-crackdown?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

The update builds on the company’s earlier launch of PayPal links, a feature that lets users generate personalized, one-time payment […] The post PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins appeared first on Coindoo.
Share
Coindoo2025/09/15 23:55
Share
Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

The post Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto inflows benefited from a weaker-than-expected US macroeconomic data last week, pushing investments to $3.3 billion. It came as US economic data elevated Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto’s role as an alternative asset class. Sponsored Sponsored US Economic Data Drives Crypto Inflows to $3.3 Billion Last Week The latest CoinShares report shows crypto inflows rose to $3.3 billion last week, a significant recovery after the $352 million outflows for the week ending September 6. The correction followed price gains across individual crypto tokens, pushing total assets under management (AuM) to $239 billion. Notably, this was the highest level since the early August all-time high of $244 billion. CoinShares’ head of research, James Butterfill, ascribes the trend reversal to weaker-than-expected US economic data last week. Among them was the CPI (Consumer Price Index), which, at 2.9% YoY, aligned with market expectations. “Digital asset investment products returned to inflows last week, totaling $3.3 billion, following weaker-than-expected US macroeconomic data,” read an excerpt in the latest report. For regions such as Germany, Friday saw the second-largest daily crypto inflows on record. Meanwhile, Bitcoin stole the show, attracting $2.4 billion in inflows. This was the largest weekly crypto inflows since July. Sponsored Sponsored Nevertheless, short-bitcoin products recorded modest outflows, bringing their AuM down to just $86 million. Ethereum Breaks 8 Days of Consecutive Outflows However, the key highlight in last week’s inflows was Ethereum, which broke a successive streak of negative outflows. It bucked the trend against the 8-day pattern to record four straight days of inflows last week. This brought their inflows to $646 million. Crypto Inflows Last Week. Source: CoinShares Report In hindsight, Ethereum had been the main cause of the weekly net outflows ending on September 6. Therefore, the change seen in crypto inflows and outflows over the past several weeks suggests capital…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194122-2.06%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,017.15-0.38%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.208-0.90%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 00:04
Share
Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Polkadot has introduced a hard cap of 2.1B DOT tokens, which will reduce issuance every two years, ending indefinite annual issuance under its previous inflationary system, thereby reshaping tokenomics while aligning with long-term scarcity.
Capverse
CAP$0.15313+0.14%
Polkadot
DOT$4.134-4.70%
SCARCITY
SCARCITY$0.0737-9.68%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 23:33
Share

Trending News

More

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Britse beurs brengt private fondsen naar de blockchain

XRP Investors Defy the Market Trend: ProfitableMining Helps XRP Holders Earn $6,875 Daily