Thai listed company RSXYZ plans to raise $5.8 million to increase its BTC holdings

PANews reported on August 26th that according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET, RSXYZ, a Thai listed company, plans to raise $5.8 million through the issuance of new common shares to purchase more Bitcoin (BTC). The company aims to hold a total of 3,333 BTC over the next three years.
Earlier news, Thai listed company RSXYZ announced that its Bitcoin holdings have increased to 50 .
