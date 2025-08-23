Thai police arrest South Korean man for alleged $50 million in cryptocurrency and gold laundering

PANews reported on August 23rd that Thai police have arrested a South Korean man on suspicion of laundering $50 million in cryptocurrency and gold. Thailand's Tech Crime Suppression Department (TCSD) said police arrested 33-year-old Han at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport on Saturday. He faces charges of fraud, computer crime, money laundering, and participating in a criminal group. Investigators discovered Han had arrived in Thailand and coordinated with immigration authorities to detain him at the airport checkpoint. His mobile phone was seized, containing multiple cryptocurrency accounts linked to a money laundering network.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.