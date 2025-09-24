Thai police and South Korean authorities recently dismantled a $15M crypto scam ring that defrauded hundreds of Koreans.   Thai police, working with South Korean investigators, have dismantled a crypto scam ring worth $15 million.  The group, which is known as Lungo Company, targeted more than 870 South Koreans through a mix of online scams […] The post Thai Police Dismantle $15M Crypto Scam Ring Targeting Koreans appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Thai police and South Korean authorities recently dismantled a $15M crypto scam ring that defrauded hundreds of Koreans.   Thai police, working with South Korean investigators, have dismantled a crypto scam ring worth $15 million.  The group, which is known as Lungo Company, targeted more than 870 South Koreans through a mix of online scams […] The post Thai Police Dismantle $15M Crypto Scam Ring Targeting Koreans appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Thai Police Dismantle $15M Crypto Scam Ring Targeting Koreans

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/24 14:30
Moonveil
MORE$0.08523+0.80%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01414-23.48%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%

Thai police and South Korean authorities recently dismantled a $15M crypto scam ring that defrauded hundreds of Koreans.

 

Thai police, working with South Korean investigators, have dismantled a crypto scam ring worth $15 million. 

The group, which is known as Lungo Company, targeted more than 870 South Koreans through a mix of online scams and fraudulent investments.

Authorities arrested 25 suspects, with 21 already in custody in South Korea. Thai officials detained the ringleader and eight other members in Pattaya. 

As of writing, they are awaiting extradition to face charges in Seoul.

How the Crypto Scam Ring Operated

Police say that the group ran multiple scams. Victims were lured into fake crypto investments, romance scams and lottery compensation programs.

Unlike traditional fraud rings that often rely on one trick, Lungo Company layered different scams. This approach made the operation harder to trace.

Updates from the case | source- Korea HeraldUpdates from the case | source- Korea Herald

Victims deposited money on fake trading platforms or bought worthless tokens under false promises. Others were tricked through romance scams where scammers built trust before convincing victims to transfer funds.

Another tactic, known as the “no-show scam,” involved fake bulk orders. Criminals posed as celebrities, hospitals or corporations. They then pressured small businesses into paying suppliers upfront for goods that never existed.

The Arrest of “Jaryong” and His Core Team

The ringleader, known by the alias “Jaryong,” ran the group from Pattaya. His name was symbolic, as “ryong” translates to “dragon” in Korean. Police believe that he coordinated the group using encrypted apps like Telegram and WeChat.

Three police missions to Thailand were needed to collect evidence and identify senior operatives. Raids on two Pattaya offices helped confirm the group’s structure and methods.

Thai police arrested 20 suspects during a June raid on a resort, while follow-up raids netted the ringleader and his top team.

Money Laundering Through Multiple Channels

Investigators revealed that the crypto scam ring used several laundering systems. Stolen money flowed through prepaid cards, casino cash-outs and fragmented transactions.

High-volume over-the-counter brokers in Southeast Asia were also important to this scam. They converted crypto into cash, which was later moved through informal networks.

This approach kept the group hidden for years. A police spokesperson called it “a systematic fraud operation built on layers of deception.”

Community and Police Reactions

South Korean police stressed the seriousness of the case. They noted that Lungo Company’s crimes stretched far beyond typical voice phishing.

“We will continue to track these fraud crimes, at home and abroad, without compromise,” the Seoul Metropolitan Police said in a statement. 

They also urged Koreans to be wary of online scams that appear legitimate.

The bust has also created debate in South Korea about the rising trend of organised fraud. Observers point out that scams now combine crypto, romance and business fraud into operations that target some of the most vulnerable groups.

A More Serious Pattern of Fraud Cases

The Lungo case is not isolated. South Korea recently uncovered another ring that stole $28.1 million from high-net-worth individuals. That group also relied on crypto-based tactics and online fraud.

Meanwhile, a separate investigation revealed the largest known crypto theft in history. Hackers stole more than 127,000 BTC from the LuBian mining pool in 2020. At today’s prices, that stash is valued at nearly $14.5 billion. 

The stolen funds have not moved since last year, and are leaving investigators puzzled about the thief’s identity.

These events show how fraudsters are combining crypto with traditional methods. Authorities warn that victims often struggle to recover funds due to the anonymous nature of blockchain transactions.

The post Thai Police Dismantle $15M Crypto Scam Ring Targeting Koreans appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending

SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending

Crypto often moves with trending tokens, and right now SUI is one of them. The token has hit $3.67, keeping traders focused on its next move. At the same time, another project is rising during its presale. Digitap ($TAP) is positioning itself as a token designed for real-world spending, not just trading charts. This makes […] The post SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
RealLink
REAL$0.06204+2.78%
SUI
SUI$3.376-0.23%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.371-0.80%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 15:00
Share
$RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter

$RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter

Rainbow declares the release of the RNBW token in Q4 2025 and updates its wallet with real-time prices, instant balances, and perp trading that is not so hassling. Ethereum-based non-custodial wallet Rainbow is planning to launch its native token, RNBW, in Q4 2025.  This announcement shows one of the most crucial stages in the history […] The post $RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
RealLink
REAL$0.06204+2.78%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01213+0.41%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01413-23.66%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 15:30
Share
The Next Bitcoin Story Of 2025

The Next Bitcoin Story Of 2025

The post The Next Bitcoin Story Of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 07:39 Bitcoin’s rise from obscure concept to a global asset is the playbook every serious investor pores over, and it still isn’t done writing; Bitcoin now trades above $115,000, a reminder that the life-changing runs begin before most people are even looking. T The question hanging over this cycle is simple: can a new contender compress that arc, faster, cleaner, earlier, while the window is still open for those willing to move first? Coins still on presales are the ones can repeat this story, and among those coins, an Ethereum based meme coin catches most of the attention, as it’s team look determined to make an impact in today’s market, fusing culture with working tools, with a design built to reward early movers rather than late chasers. If you’re hunting the next asymmetric shot, this is where momentum and mechanics meet, which is why many traders quietly tag this exact meme coin as the best crypto to buy now in a crowded market. Before we dive deeper, take a quick rewind through the case study every crypto desk knows by heart: how Bitcoin went from about $0.0025 to above $100,000, and turned a niche experiment into the story that still sets the bar for everything that follows. Bitcoin 2010-2025 Price History Back to first principles: a strange internet money appears in 2010 and then, step by step, rewires the entire market, Bitcoin’s arc from about $0.0025 to above $100,000 is the case study every desk still cites because it proves one coin can move the entire game. In 2009 almost no one guessed the destination; launched on January 3, 2009, Bitcoin picked up a price signal in 2010 when the pizza trade valued BTC near $0,0025 while early exchange quotes lived at fractions of…
NEAR
NEAR$3.008-3.18%
Threshold
T$0.01547-0.76%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,509.65-0.48%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 12:41
Share

Trending News

More

SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending

$RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter

The Next Bitcoin Story Of 2025

An early HYPE whale sold over 200,000 HYPE tokens in 2 hours, worth approximately $8.93 million.

Summarize Any Stock’s Earnings Call in Seconds Using FMP API