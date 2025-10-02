The post Thailand Eyes Altcoin ETFs as Crypto Adoption Accelerates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thailand Preps the Next Wave of Crypto ETFs Thailand is entering its next phase of regulated crypto exposure. Following its 2024 spot BTC ETF, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is drafting a framework to allow altcoin ETFs alongside Bitcoin, broadening the menu for investors seeking diversified digital-asset exposure. Why Now: Demand Meets Policy A softer equities backdrop — the local stock market has fallen notably this year — is steering younger investors toward digital assets. The SEC’s push aims to channel that demand through regulated products, balancing access with oversight. What the Structure Could Look Like Local mutual funds and institutions are expected to list the first products once approvals land. Similar to the initial Bitcoin “fund-of-funds” approach, early altcoin ETFs may aggregate exposure via vetted global vehicles before evolving into more direct, basket-based structures. From Bitcoin to a Broader Basket After the U.S. and Hong Kong normalized spot $Bitcoin ETFs, Thailand moved quickly to align. Adding altcoin ETFs signals a policy shift from single-asset access to portfolio-level exposure, bringing tokenized investments closer to mainstream mandates. Source: https://cryptoticker.io/en/thailand-altcoin-etf-expansion-crypto-policy-2025/ The post Thailand Eyes Altcoin ETFs as Crypto Adoption Accelerates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thailand Preps the Next Wave of Crypto ETFs Thailand is entering its next phase of regulated crypto exposure. Following its 2024 spot BTC ETF, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is drafting a framework to allow altcoin ETFs alongside Bitcoin, broadening the menu for investors seeking diversified digital-asset exposure. Why Now: Demand Meets Policy A softer equities backdrop — the local stock market has fallen notably this year — is steering younger investors toward digital assets. The SEC’s push aims to channel that demand through regulated products, balancing access with oversight. What the Structure Could Look Like Local mutual funds and institutions are expected to list the first products once approvals land. Similar to the initial Bitcoin “fund-of-funds” approach, early altcoin ETFs may aggregate exposure via vetted global vehicles before evolving into more direct, basket-based structures. From Bitcoin to a Broader Basket After the U.S. and Hong Kong normalized spot $Bitcoin ETFs, Thailand moved quickly to align. Adding altcoin ETFs signals a policy shift from single-asset access to portfolio-level exposure, bringing tokenized investments closer to mainstream mandates. Source: https://cryptoticker.io/en/thailand-altcoin-etf-expansion-crypto-policy-2025/