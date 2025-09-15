The post Thailand Freezes 3 Million Bank Accounts in Scam Crackdown, Bitcoin Demand Grows appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The Bank of Thailand has taken a bold step against financial fraud, freezing around 3 million bank accounts linked to scam activities.

While the move is aimed at criminal networks, the impact has spread to regular users, small businesses, and expats. The disruption has sparked interest in Bitcoin and other cryptos as people look for safer alternatives.

Millions Of Accounts Frozen Amid Crackdown

Thailand has seen a surge in online scams, with victims losing more than 6 billion baht over the past year. Authorities point to the growing use of “mule accounts”, inactive or newly opened accounts exploited by fraudsters to move illegal funds as the main reason for the crackdown.

Beyond the scammers, many regular users are also affected, disrupting businesses and daily payments.

“We urge the public not to panic. The suspension is only temporary and will be lifted once checks confirm no wrongdoing.” said DES permanent secretary Wisit Wisitsora-at according to The Bangkok post.

New Daily Transfer Limits

In order to control the situation, The Bank of Thailand has set daily transfer limits: 50,000 baht for the elderly and minors, 200,000 for most users.

The 50,000 baht cap is designed to protect the elderly, who are common targets of fraud. But many retirees who rely on larger transfers for medical bills or family support say the restrictions are creating new hardships.

Banking Crackdown Sparks Debate

Experts are divided on Thailand’s banking crackdown. While daily limits follow global trends and reduce scam losses, freezing millions of accounts risks public trust and may push users toward unregulated fintech or crypto.

Scam complaints have tripled in two years, costing 6 billion baht. Authorities warn that more freezes may follow as they track “mule accounts” linked to cross-border fraud.

Small Businesses and Expats Also Hit Hard

Small businesses in tourist hotspots and expats also faced disruptions from frozen accounts, prompting more cash withdrawals and alternative financial services.

However, to ease the impact of its crackdown, the Bank of Thailand is taking steps.

By 2026, banks will use biometric verification and AI-driven fraud detection. Partnerships with tech firms are also underway to allow real-time transfer limit adjustments, easing the burden for high-value users.

Bitcoin To The Rescue?

Some in the community see Thailand’s banking crackdown as a boost for Bitcoin. Investor Daniel Batten joked it was “free Bitcoin marketing,” while Jimmy Kostro from the Thailand Bitcoin Learning Center called it a story that should go global, adding, “Thank goodness for Bitcoin.”

Balancing Innovation With Regulation

Thailand is already testing crypto-friendly policies.

It recently launched TouristDigiPay, allowing foreign tourists to convert cryptocurrency into baht for payments. The program includes QR code payments, strict KYC checks, monthly limits, and operates within a regulatory sandbox to ensure oversight and prevent financial crime.

These moves could increase adoption of Bitcoin and digital assets in the region.