Thailand wields crypto conversion to strengthen tourism

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/17 23:00

Thailand will introduce a new cryptocurrency-to-baht conversion system for international visitors starting Monday, aimed at boosting the country’s struggling tourism sector.

Summary
  • Thailand launches TouristDigiPay to let visitors spend crypto as Thai baht
  • The system requires KYC, QR wallets, and blocks use at high-risk merchants
  • Tourists face capped spending limits with no option for cash withdrawals

The “TouristDigiPay” initiative allows foreign travelers to exchange digital assets for Thai currency through regulated electronic payment channels.

The program launches amid declining tourism revenue, with Chinese visitor numbers down this year.

Deputy Prime Minister Pichai Chunhavajira will announce full program details alongside finance and tourism officials at a press conference on Monday.

Strict compliance framework governs conversions

Participating tourists must establish accounts with both digital asset companies and electronic money providers, all of which are supervised by Thai regulators.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) oversees cryptocurrency businesses, while the Bank of Thailand manages e-money operations.

Visitors face comprehensive identity verification and anti-money laundering screenings before accessing conversion services.

The system operates exclusively for temporary foreign tourists, excluding Thai residents and long-term visa holders from participation.

The regulatory sandbox structure prohibits direct cryptocurrency merchant payments, requiring them to be converted to baht first.

Payment limits vary by merchant type

Monthly spending caps depend on business categories to minimize financial crime risks. Larger establishments with payment terminals allow a monthly limit of 500,000 baht per tourist account, while smaller vendors restrict spending to 50,000 baht per month.

High-risk businesses identified by anti-money laundering authorities are prohibited from accepting payments through the system.

Tourists cannot withdraw cash during their stay, as they can only access funds when closing their accounts upon departure.

The Bank of Thailand has developed a dedicated “Tourist Wallet” application for QR code payments. This system benefits visitors from countries lacking cross-border payment agreements with Thailand.

Future wallet versions may integrate directly with international debit and credit cards.

Thailand’s crypto tourism approach seeks new visitor demographics and also addresses traditional tourism challenges.

Thailand joins a small group of nations creating regulated cryptocurrency tourism infrastructure.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Share
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2,47-4,44%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42,09-4,98%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0,00004019-7,77%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Share
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0,14483-0,25%
Capverse
CAP$0,06433-0,57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01371-4,25%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M