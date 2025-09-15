Thailand’s citizens are waking up to frozen bank accounts: Bitcoin anyone?

By: Coinstats
2025/09/15 14:31
Moonveil
MORE$0.09382-3.60%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5489-2.78%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0205-6.73%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08131+8.35%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000185--%

Thailand froze three million bank accounts in an anti-scam crackdown, ensnaring users and prompting debate over whether Bitcoin offers a safer alternative.

Innocent people and businesses have reportedly been caught in the crossfire as Thai banks froze millions of accounts suspected to be “mules” for scammers over the weekend. 

The nationwide crackdown began in August, and weekend reports suggest that banks have frozen three million accounts and imposed daily transfer limits on all bank customers in the Kingdom, according to reports.  

However, the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) reported on Sunday that bank accounts of innocent online vendors and merchants are being frozen too after scammers adopted new methods to launder stolen money, according to the Bangkok Post. 

Read more

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

PANews June 19 news, billionaire, Galaxy founder and CEO Michael Novogratz said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that the passage of the landmark stablecoin legislation will attract
Moonveil
MORE$0.09389-3.53%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.087+0.34%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:19
Share
The Fed has removed the “reputational risk” from bank reviews, which may help banks serve the crypto industry

The Fed has removed the “reputational risk” from bank reviews, which may help banks serve the crypto industry

PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Block, the Federal Reserve announced that it would remove "reputational risk" from bank review standards and instead use more specific financial
Moonveil
MORE$0.09389-3.53%
MAY
MAY$0.04557-6.44%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.087+0.34%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 07:34
Share
PA Daily | Galaxy Digital has been officially listed on Nasdaq; Binance Alpha has launched MIRAI and REX

PA Daily | Galaxy Digital has been officially listed on Nasdaq; Binance Alpha has launched MIRAI and REX

Musk changed his personal profile picture and nickname to Kekius Maximus; SEC Chairman Paul Atkins attended the annual financial market regulation conference and delivered an opening speech; Vitalik will remotely participate in the ETH Beijing hackathon and deliver a speech; OpenAI launched a cloud-based software engineering agent Codex research preview version.
Kekius Maximus
KEKIUS$0.022494-6.86%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12456+3.01%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01639-5.26%
Share
PANews2025/05/17 17:08
Share

Trending News

More

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

The Fed has removed the “reputational risk” from bank reviews, which may help banks serve the crypto industry

PA Daily | Galaxy Digital has been officially listed on Nasdaq; Binance Alpha has launched MIRAI and REX

Crypto Market Weekly (Sep 8 – Sep 14): Altcoins Shine as Bitcoin Holds Steady

Cardano Founder Blasts Ghost Chain Critics: ‘Cavalry Is Coming’