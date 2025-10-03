The post Thailand’s Crypto ETF Expansion May Soon Open Doors for XRP and Other Altcoins appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Thailand is preparing to expand its exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offerings beyond Bitcoin. The country’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it is planning to include a number of altcoins or other digital assets amid the growing demand for diverse investment opportunities in the country.

Thailand SEC Prepares to Introduce Altcoins ETF

Secretary of the SEC, Pornanong Budsaratragoon, said the main goal of introducing new digital assets for ETFs is to broaden the market beyond Bitcoin. A Bloomberg report confirmed that the agency will allow local mutual funds and institutions to issue crypto ETFs like Ethereum and Solana.

Budsaratragoon said that the SEC is working with other regulators to draft new rules to support these digital assets ETFs. The officials are currently working on rules to execute the operation by 2026.

Exposure to Crypto ETFs in Thailand

Under the new framework, the agency will set custody standards, listing rules, and market surveillance requirements. This new initiative will allow investors to trade a wide range of crypto ETFs, accompanied by easy access. These ETFs will be available to both local and foreign investors.

Budsaratragoon said that the agency is looking at the “possibility to broaden the criteria for crypto, including a basket of cryptocurrencies.” She said that the SEC is also interested in forming “a broader supply of those crypto assets in the ETFs.”

Thailand to Become the Global Crypto Hub

The Thai government previously confirmed that it plans to position the country as the global crypto hub. As of 2025, around 15% of the total population uses crypto. This rising adoption in the country has prompted the Thai government to put continuous efforts to evolve the nation’s crypto and digital assets landscape.

Thailand’s federal agency introduced multiple new proposals, including TouristDigiPay, crypto tax exemption, and enhanced investor protection measures to attract more users. So, if the SEC completes its multi-token basket by 2026, it would certainly draw global attention.