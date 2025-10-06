The heat is on in Splinterlands as a brand new season unwraps! We have new conflicts, new synergy and … the frontier! We have fresh storylines, fierce player rivalries, and golden opportunities to rise through the ranks.

An arcane storm brews across the realm, casting a dramatic new light over the battlefield! That’s right,battle mages…. the conflicts are live once again… even more epic than before!

Guilds and solo warriors clash in pursuit of glory, loot, and bragging rights. Welcome to The Frontier! For now… we are all equals in the bold new game mode designed to shake up traditional play!

Frontier emphasizing strategic deckbuilding, progression, and true on-chain ownership. The format has officially arrived, ushering in a fresh era of Splinterlands gameplay. This is your chance to prove yourself in a stripped-back, skill-driven battlefield where every move counts… and every win

What is Frontier? The new season-based game mode in Splinterlands where everyone starts with a blank slate! No existing cards are carried over and the players build their deck from scratch by opening and earning Frontier-exclusive packs

Whether you’re completely new to the game or a seasoned battler hungry for a clean slate, Frontier offers a fresh…