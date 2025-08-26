The 10 Untold Truths Behind Cryptocurrency Market Crashes

This document explores the often-overlooked truths behind cryptocurrency market crashes. While volatility is inherent in the crypto space, understanding these underlying factors can provide valuable insights into the causes and potential warning signs of significant market downturns. We will delve into ten key aspects that contribute to these crashes, offering a concise explanation of each.
Press enter or click to view image in full size
cryptocurrency market crashes
1) Leverage builds silently — then liquidations cascade
What happens: Perpetual futures and margin borrowing let traders run high leverage. When price dips, forced liquidations sell into a falling market, pushing price lower, triggering more liquidations — a feedback loop.
Tells to watch:
- Open interest soaring faster than spot volume
- Funding rates deeply positive for days (crowded longs)
- “Long/short ratio” skewed, and liquidation heatmaps clustering near obvious levels
Defense: Keep exposure sized for a 20–40% single-session wick; avoid chasing positive funding; use stop-losses or hedges.
2) Stablecoin stress = liquidity rug
What happens: If a major stablecoin depegs (or is feared to), market makers pull risk, books thin…
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.