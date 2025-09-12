The 220th Ethereum ACDE meeting: Ethereum Fusaka mainnet will be launched as early as this year

PANews reported on September 12th, as summarized by Christine Kim, that Ethereum developers confirmed the latest optimistic timeline for the Fusaka upgrade at the ACDE #220 meeting. If testing goes smoothly, the mainnet is expected to launch as early as November. Currently, Fusaka Devnet-3 is still experiencing issues such as low participation, and the development team is working on refining the relevant APIs. Fusaka Devnet-5 has been launched and will be used for blob parameter analysis. Testnet upgrades are scheduled for Holesky on September 29th, Sepolia on October 13th, and Hoodi on October 27th. The mainnet upgrade date will be determined after the testnet progresses.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.