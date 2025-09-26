The 221st Ethereum ACDE meeting: Fusaka mainnet upgrade will increase the default block gas limit to 60 million

PANews reported on September 26th that Christine Kim summarized the 221st Ethereum ACDE meeting, which focused on the progress of the Fusaka upgrade public testnet. While the four client teams have yet to release testnet versions, developers unanimously agreed to activate the upgrade as planned on October 1st. The meeting also decided to increase the default block gas limit to 60 million after the Fusaka mainnet upgrade. Furthermore, testing of EIPs related to the Glamsterdam upgrade is progressing, and the EIP process will be streamlined to designate a contact person for each proposal. OpenZeppelin engineers introduced EIP 7819, which aims to simplify the creation and updating of smart contract delegate accounts.