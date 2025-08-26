The 25 Colleges With The Highest Payoff

John Jay College of Criminal Justice is one of eight City University of New York colleges on our list of the 25 best schools for return on investment. Plexi Images/GHI/UCG/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

With artificial intelligence beginning to eat away at many white-collar entry-level jobs, and the unemployment rate for recent college graduates currently higher than the overall rate, it’s easy to question the value of a college degree. And even those convinced of the long-term worth of a degree, can still get serious sticker shock from the listed tuition prices at private universities.

The good news is that students don’t need to enroll at the most expensive universities to earn a degree worth the investment. And some of the most prestigious, fancy schools have pretty generous aid for middle-class students, as well those from poor families.

As part of the Forbes 2026 Top Colleges ranking, we put together a list of the 25 schools that offer students the best returns on their investment—high earnings potential for a relatively low price. To determine which of Forbes’ top 500 colleges offer the best return on investment (ROI), we looked at each school’s price-to-earnings premium, a calculation by the think tank Third Way that shows the number of years it takes graduates to recoup the net cost (after grants and scholarships are deducted) of their education. And then we looked at the schools’ debt-to-percent-borrowed index, a figure that Forbes created for the top 500 colleges list. It takes into account the percentage of students who take on debt to attend a school, and how much debt those graduates leave with. All of the federal data we used is from the 2023-24 academic year.

The 25 colleges that scored highly on both of these metrics are featured here. Four of the top five colleges on this list belong to the City University of New York system, which routinely outperforms all other state systems on this list, thanks to bargain basement tuition and a high number of students who commute to school from their family homes, minimizing the number with debt. If you’re a New York resident attending CUNY Brooklyn College, tuition will cost you less than $10,000 per year, before aid. If you’re an out-of-state student, it costs $15,000 per year. Alumni’s median income 20 years after graduation is an impressive $121,600, according to Payscale. Admittedly, New York City’s cost of living is high, but it’s also a city filled with plenty of job prospects and opportunities to network.

Once again, Princeton University scored the highest on this list of any of the elite schools. That’s thanks to the extraordinarily high earnings of its graduates (a median of $194,100 some 20 years after graduation) and its generous financial aid, which reduces the number of students leaving with debt. For the class of 2029–that is, this year’s freshmen–Princeton is covering all costs of attendance, including tuition, food and housing, for most families earning up to $150,000. Most families earning up to $250,000 get free tuition. Harvard, which covers all expenses for most families earning up to $100,000, and offers free tuition up to $200,000, also made this list.

Read on for a closer look at the 25 colleges that offer the best return on investment. To learn more about each school, click on the college name. To see where each school ranks in the top 500, click here.

Last year, CUNY Brooklyn College ranked seventh. Now, it’s the first of eight total CUNY schools–seven of which are in the top ten. After graduation from the public university nestled in Kings County (the official name for Brooklyn) students make up the net cost of their education in just over half a year, according to Third Way data. CUNY Brooklyn College sends graduates out with high earnings potential and minimal debt. Only 7% take out federal loans to attend.

CUNY Hunter is located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. It was originally founded as a teacher’s college for women, the first free teacher’s college in America. The school was renamed after its founder (and first president), Thomas Hunter. Over 20,000 undergraduates enroll each year, drawing students from all over but especially surrounding neighborhoods. Graduates are expected to break even after about three years.

Princeton University has fallen from its spot as #1 on our overall list, as well as our ROI list, coincidentally now ranking third on both. The lifetime extra-earnings value of a bachelor’s degree from this Ivy League school is estimated at just under $4 million over 40 years. Princeton is known for having one of the best financial aid programs among top universities in the US, with 89% graduating debt free, thanks to a large endowment (over $34 billion). And for those who graduate with debt, the average is low. Mid-career median salaries (after 20 years) are the highest in the Ivy League, at $194,100, according to Payscale.

The next CUNY school is located in Harlem. It’s the oldest of the 25 CUNY schools–founded in 1847. It was the first free public institution of higher education in the United States. While it’s no longer free, students are paying well under $10,000. Psychology, biology and computer science are its most popular majors, and graduates regain their net cost after six months, according to Third Way data.

Located in the Bronx, Lehman’s historic campus spans 37 acres. While the 6-year graduation rate (just 49%) is lower than most other schools on our list, so too is student debt. Lehman College is known for its exceptional education in social mobility and social justice. The school’s Center for Human Rights and Peace Studies, as well as its Human Rights Education and Transformative Justice Certificate, give students a pathway to a career in the social rights sector, leading to relatively low salaries for Lehman grads compared to other New York schools on our list–a median of $98,300 after 20 years, according to Payscale.

Stanford’s students are perfectly positioned to jump into high-paying jobs after graduation, not only because of the exceptional education they have received, but also because of its location in the heart of Silicon Valley. Graduates have some of the highest early and mid-career salaries (median pay of $102,300 and $181,200 respectively). A significant number of Stanford students don’t move far after graduating, and a majority graduate debt free. Nearly half of its students receive need-based financial aid. Families earning less than $150,000 are not required to pay tuition, and families earning less than $100,000 may get help covering room and board, too.

This California school also sends its students straight to high-paying tech jobs. Of all schools on this list, it has the highest early-career median pay–$111,000, just three years out, according to Payscale. And CIT’s 20-year, mid-career median pay is also strong, at $175,400. The 124-acre campus is in Pasenda, not far from LA. The school’s generous financial aid means 75% of last year’s class graduated debt free.

Queens College is recognized nationally for its liberal arts and science programs, specifically in education and computer science, though the school offers more than 70 majors. Only 7% of graduates have student loans, with an average debt of $5,928. The median early career pay isn’t super high–$68,100 just three years out. This number nearly doubles by mid-career.

Originally named the College of Police Science (COPS), the school was founded to revamp police education and training across New York. In 1967, it was renamed in honor of John Jay, the first Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court and a Founding Father. The mascot is a bloodhound, known for its strong sense of smell and ability to follow scents. Many students go on to work in local police forces, justice systems, and crime-solving. Less than 6% of students take out loans, which is fortunate since starting pay isn’t that high–$59,300 after three years and a median of $102,700 at 20 years.

Baruch College is the last of the CUNY schools on our ROI list. Situated in downtown Manhattan, the school is very close to the headquarters of global companies and provides easy access for internships, full-time jobs, and networking. The school offers nearly 30 majors for its 18,000 students to choose from, including the Zicklin School of Business. Compared to the other CUNY schools, more students take out federal loans–a little over 9% borrow—but graduates’ pay is higher too, with the Payscale 20-year median at $136,700.

Located in Houston, this top rated private university (#12 nationwide) is an expensive school (a current $91,562 cost of attendance for those living on campus) but has become fairly generous with aid–it says 57% of students get some aid and families earning up to $150,000, with average assets, qualify for free tuition. The early career median pay hits upwards of $90,000, rising to $150,600 at 20 years out, according to Payscale. With a 96% graduation rate, students who do borrow seem to have little trouble paying their loans back.

More commonly known as MIT, this school ranks first this year on our top colleges list, knocking Princeton off its pedestal. But, MIT has fallen further down on our list of schools with the highest return-on-investment. Graduates’ mid-career median pay–$196,900, after 20 years—is the highest on our ROI list. Nestled in Cambridge, directly across the river from Boston, MIT is perfectly positioned to send students into high-paying jobs. MIT students don’t get quite as generous a deal as those at Princeton, with their top-notch educations and high salaries can handle their average $12,071 of student debt.

Last year, representing the Sunshine State, we only had the University of Florida on our ROI list. Now, Florida-Online is squeaking in before UF. It’s the only specifically-online school we have on our list and one of the top online programs in the nation. There are obvious benefits: no room and board expense and no transportation cost to/from school. However, it may be harder to meet classmates and build a network. The high-quality, affordable education makes it easier for those who would have a hard time relocating for school (whether it be due to work or family needs). UF-Online offers its students a 40% reduction on tuition and fees, compared to the on-campus program.

America’s oldest college, and President Trump’s current prime target, offers an exceptional education that pays off. More than two-thirds of its students step into jobs that pay more than $70,000 annually (more than $10,000 above the national median starting salary for U.S. college graduates) and just under half start at salaries over $110,000. Students heading into the finance, tech, or consulting industries report even higher starting salaries. Just over 3% of students graduate with loans, thanks to generous financial aid. According to Harvard’s website, 24% of families pay “nothing” for their students to attend the prestigious university. This year, Harvard is covering the full cost of attendance (estimated at $90,426 to $95,426) for families with income up to $100,000, and offers free tuition (plus some extras), for those earning up to $200,000–generous, though not quite at Princeton’s level.

Gator Nation’s second appearance on this list is for its on-campus program. The University of Florida has more students (40,000) than any other school on our ROI list. Tuition and fees for out-of-staters run to $30,900 a year, but in-state tuition and fees are just $6,380. The median pay for those early in their career is $70,400. Almost 10% of students take out federal loans–the highest percentage of students who rely on loans from the government on our top schools for ROI list.

After graduating, students need just about a year to recoup the cost of their degree from Dominguez Hills. In-state tuition is just under $10,000, and out-of-state tuition is just under $20,000, both significantly lower than the national state college average. Close to LA, Dominguez Hills is one of the most ethnically diverse of the California universities, with the largest percentage of African American students on any Cal State campus. It’s also known for its high percentage of first-generation college students.

Williams is the top-ranked liberal arts college in America, placing 7th overall on the Top Colleges list, just behind Harvard. Also, like Harvard, it offers a generous financial aid package: an all-grant/scholarship program that covers 100% of the student’s calculated financial need, meaning no work-study jobs or loans that need to be repaid. This allows the student to focus on their studies, research, and career opportunities. After 20 years, median earnings are a hefty $173,900, according to Payscale.

The University of Chicago, which we rank #13 nationwide, is known for being one of the hardest schools in the country to win acceptance to, especially in the social sciences. It’s got a very high graduation rate, and one of the highest 5-year loan repayments rates (0.918) of all the schools on our ROI list. The current cost of attendance (including living on campus) is a whopping $98,301 a year, but like other top universities Chicago is currently committed to meeting all of what it considers an undergraduate student’s demonstrated financial need with grants, not loans. (The school is going through some tough financial times, but there’s not indication it will cut back on that commitment.) After 20 years, median earnings are $151,000.

The first class graduated from Columbia in 1758, and it is the only school to claim multiple Founding Fathers as graduates. Other notable alumni include former President Barack Obama, Hilary Clinton, and Warren Buffett. Of all the schools featured on our ROI list, Columbia leaves its students with the most debt ($18,750 is the median). But with so many opportunities in the heart of New York, many students are able to land high-salary jobs after graduation. Three years out, median pay hovers at $92,500. Between Gaza demonstrations and attacks by the Trump Administration, Columbia (#2 on our top colleges list) has been going through a rocky period, but it’s recovered from them before.

Many students love Stanislaus for its small class sizes and the “park-like oasis” setting the school touts on its website. The campus is surrounded by trees, ponds, streams, and waterfalls. Founded in 1957, the California school offers nearly 50 bachelor degree programs. Pay is on the lower side for this list (a median of $64,100 after three years and $119,600 at 20). Tuition for in-state students hovers at $7,000, while out-of-state tuition is just under $20,000. Most students come from California.

Our last CUNY school on the list is located in the heart of Staten Island and home to 11,000 students. Its grounds are the most expansive of any CUNY college, taking up over 200 acres. Both debt and pay are on the lower side. The university’s graduates earn a median of $65,600 after three years and $116,900 after 20 years. The College of Staten Island CUNY proves to be another great option for low-income students looking for an education near their homes that will serve them well, or even launch them into careers in the social sciences. The most popular majors among students are psychology, biology, and business.

Even though the campus is just minutes from downtown LA, and teaches nearly 25,000 students each year, there’s still a small-school feel. Cal State LA has been ranked one of the best schools for upward mobility. The student body represents a range of backgrounds, with 66% eligible for federal Pell grants for lower income students, the highest on our list. The median debt for all students is $11,966. The median for early-career pay hovers at $63,000. This number practically doubles by mid-career to reach $114,400.

Vanderbilt, often called a Southern Ivy, is ranked #11 on our Top Colleges list and is known for its pre-med, pre-law, and business programs. Median debt is low ($8,846) compared to other schools on our ROI list, and pay is in the middle—three years out the median is $85,000 and at 20 years, it’s roughly $151,500. Like other top schools, Vanderbilt offers a full tuition scholarship to some students–in this case those whose families earn $150,000 or less. Unlike some other top universities, it also offers merit-based scholarships. The full cost of attendance is currently $94,274. Located about a mile from downtown, the Nashville school has only about 7,000 students.

The private university is owned and operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church). A large percentage of the student body, as well as faculty and staff, are Mormon. Members of the church pay a bargain undergraduate tuition of just $6,888, half the $13,776 nonmembers pay. Of all the schools on our ROI list, Brigham Young University has the second most undergraduate students (37,940). The median debt for all students is $8,310. Given schooling costs and expected salary averages, you could break even for the cost of college in just over a year and a half. Surprisingly, Brigham Young hosts the largest collegiate ballroom dance program in the world. They remain undefeated in the United States.

Named after the Quaker entrepreneur and philanthropist, Johns Hopkins, the school was founded in 1876 as America’s first research university and is a leader in scientific innovation, receiving more federal funds and grants than any other university. (That, of course, has made it vulnerable to recent cuts by the Trump Administration.) Undergraduate enrollment is 8,654. The median debt for all students hovers at $9,000. The median salary is $87,000 after three years and after 20 years, $146,200. Like other top colleges (it ranks #8), Hopkins says it meets 100% of a family’s calculated financial need with grants, not loans.

