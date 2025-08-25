The $50 XRP Trigger – Here’s What Analysts Are Saying

Ripple’s OCC charter bid could propel XRP directly to $50.

Analysts highlight XRP’s role as core settlement liquidity bridge.

SEC case resolution positions Ripple for stronger banking ambitions.

The XRP community has been energized by fresh commentary linking Ripple’s banking ambitions to a potential price surge. According to market analyst Pumpius (@pumpius), the process of Ripple seeking a national trust bank charter through the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) could be the deciding factor that drives XRP to a price of $50.

Ripple is not positioning itself as a typical fintech firm. Instead, it is applying for the same license held by major banks such as JPMorgan, BNY Mellon, and Citi. This license will enable institutions to have billions of assets, and because Ripple is incorporating XRP as its settlement methodology, analysts believe the impact is potentially far-reaching.

Ripple’s Potential Banking Charter Explained

According to Pumpius, a Ripple Bank Charter would allow direct access to the Federal Reserve while granting authority to custody crypto and tokenized assets. Moreover, Ripple would have the capacity to issue stablecoins and secure securities transactions. That would make Ripple more than a financial technology provider; it would, in effect, be a digital reserve bank.

Also Read: Crypto Bloodbath: Bitcoin, Ethereum Crash as Altcoins Plunge in 24 Hours

Another significant shift highlighted in the analysis is bypassing intermediaries. With the OCC approval, banks, brokers, and institutional funds would be able to connect to Ripple. In this system, XRP would be used as the intermediary currency that would drive liquidity within a simplified financial system.

Pumpius observed that global bank settlements average six trillion dollars per day. As little as that flowing into XRP could take the asset to a price of $50. The analysts point out that this is not conjecture but rather a testament to how liquidity will be in demand once the Ripple model is adopted.

Analysts Link SEC Battle to Timing

The long-running SEC lawsuit against Ripple is also discussed. According to Pumpius, the case was not merely a litigation issue but also an exercise that paved the way for Ripple to proceed. The case is now closed, and Ripple is in a better position to pursue its banking ambitions.

Insights from Pumpius have intensified attention on Ripple’s charter application and XRP’s potential trajectory. According to the analyst, if Ripple secures OCC approval, the combination of regulatory clarity, institutional access, and liquidity demand could act as the catalyst for XRP to advance toward the $50 level.

Also Read: Wayfinder (PROMPT) Price Prediction 2025–2029: Can PROMPT Hit $1.00 Soon?

The post The $50 XRP Trigger – Here’s What Analysts Are Saying appeared first on 36Crypto.