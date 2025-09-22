The 7 Cryptos to Get Now and Sell in Q1 2026 (and why)

Resurrect your financial destiny with crypto this Q4. Matt Shango · Just now 3 min readJust now -- Share

5 important things happening:

Some cryptos are launching ETFs. Stock market companies are buying billions worth of crypto assets. Fed interest rate cuts will prolong the bull run into next year. Major entities are stacking tens of thousand of Ethereum every week. Projected $18 billion will be invested in crypto startups.

Wall street is responsible for this bull market—not retail.

With that being said, here are 7 cryptos that will benefit from this:

🥇 Solana

Why Solana:

✧ Solana ETF approval odds hit 95%.

Translation: There is a very strong chance Solana will get its first ETF.

✧ Getting a US stamp of approval to sell to retirement accounts.

Translation: Those who have built a retirement account worth thousands or millions may soon have the option of buying Solana.