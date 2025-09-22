The 7 Cryptos to Get Now and Sell in Q1 2026 (and why)

Resurrect your financial destiny with crypto this Q4.
5 important things happening:
- Some cryptos are launching ETFs.
- Stock market companies are buying billions worth of crypto assets.
- Fed interest rate cuts will prolong the bull run into next year.
- Major entities are stacking tens of thousand of Ethereum every week.
- Projected $18 billion will be invested in crypto startups.
Wall street is responsible for this bull market—not retail.
With that being said, here are 7 cryptos that will benefit from this:
🥇 Solana
Why Solana:
✧ Solana ETF approval odds hit 95%.
Translation: There is a very strong chance Solana will get its first ETF.
✧ Getting a US stamp of approval to sell to retirement accounts.
Translation: Those who have built a retirement account worth thousands or millions may soon have the option of buying Solana.
