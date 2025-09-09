The $7T Tailwind for BTC and Altcoins

U.S. money market funds currently hold over $7 trillion, which some analysts believe could soon be rotated into various asset classes, including cryptocurrencies, potentially fueling the next leg higher in bitcoin BTC$112,796.16 and the alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoins).

A money market fund is a type of mutual fund that invests in high-quality, short-term debt instruments, such as Treasury bills, certificates of deposit, and commercial paper.

Total money market fund assets increased by $52.37 billion to $7.26 trillion for the week ended Sept. 3, according to the Investment Company Institute (ICI). Assets of retail money market funds increased by $18.90 billion to $2.96 trillion, and institutional funds rose by $33.47 billion to $4.29 trillion. ICI reports money market fund assets to the Federal Reserve each week.

Money market funds have swelled in recent years, initially drawing money due to their haven appeal during the coronavirus-induced crisis of early 2020 and later during the Fed’s rate hike cycle, which pushed up yields and attracted investors.

Inflows remained robust late last year even as the Fed cut rates from 5.25% to 4.25%. However, further rate cuts could prompt investors to shift a significant portion of their cash pile into other assets, including cryptocurrencies, according to David Duong, Institutional Head of Research at Coinbase.

“There is over $7 trillion inside money market funds, and all of that is retail money. As those rate cuts start to come in, all of that retail cash flow is really going to enter other asset classes such as equities, crypto and others,” Duong told CoinDesk in an interview.

The U.S. central bank is expected to lower its target rate by at least 25 basis points when it meets next week, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool. Some market participants are anticipating a 50 bps reduction.

Traditional market observers are equally psyched about the money market cash pile. In an interview with Boutique Family Office & Private Wealth Management, Cresset’s Chief Investment Strategist, Jack Ablin, stated that rate cuts could redirect money market flows to equities and cryptocurrencies.

“There is a little more than $7 trillion in money-market funds that yield about 4.5%. If that yield gets knocked down to 4.25% or 4%, that could could prompt more investors to redeploy cash into stocks,” Ablin explained.

Rotation hinges on the broader economic environment

While the money market cash pile is expected to soon flow into riskier assets, this rotation is not guaranteed.

The extent to which investors redeploy funds depends on the broader economic environment. So, if rate cuts occur against the backdrop of economic slowdown or heightened economic uncertainty, many investors may prefer to continue holding money market funds.

These funds offer relatively stable returns and immediate cash access, making them an attractive option when confidence in growth and financial markets wanes. So, despite lower yields from rate cuts, investors might remain cautious, maintaining sizable balances in money market funds.

According to pseudonymous observer EndGame Macro, the record money market investment is actually a sign of an impending economic pain.

“We only see buildups like this when investors want yield but don’t want to take on duration or equity risk. It happened after the dot com bust, again after the GFC, and in 2020–21 when rates were floored and money waited on the sidelines,” EndGame Macro said on X.

The observer added that as rates decline, the money is first allocated to Treasury notes and then to riskier assets.

Duration risk refers to the sensitivity of a fixed-income investment’s (bond’s) price to changes in interest rates. In the context of money market funds, which invest in short-term debt instruments with maturities typically under one year, duration risk is relatively low compared to longer-term bonds.

Per EndGame Macro, the rotation depends on the size of the impending rate cut.

“The bigger question now isn’t just whether the Fed cuts, it’s how. A cautious 25 bps move lets money funds bleed down gradually, while a 50 bps cut could accelerate the shift, pushing cash into Treasuries first and then risk assets as the yield advantage disappears. With $7.4 trillion waiting, the scale of the rotation matters as much as the direction,” it noted.

