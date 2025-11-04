The 8 Best ASIC Miners in 2025 – The Most Profitable ASIC Mining Rigs

Cryptocurrency mining can be a very profitable business, but succeeding in this sector requires a well-thought out plan, a significant amount of invested capital, and knowledge of the latest trends in the cryptocurrency mining. We have selected the best ASIC miners available in 2024 to help you get started on the right foot.

Although Bitcoin mining is the largest sector of the cryptocurrency mining industry by far, we’ve decided to also feature ASIC miners designed for algorithms other than SHA-256. This is because mining cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin can be more profitable if timed right, and we also wanted to highlight the diversity of options in the ASIC miner space.

Without further ado, here is our selection of the best ASIC miners in 2024:

Bitmain Antminer S21 XP Hyd – The most profitable Bitcoin miner

Bitmain Antminer KS5 Pro – Best Kaspa ASIC miner

Canaan Avalon Made A1466 – High-performance Bitcoin miner by Canaan

MicroBT WhatsMiner M66 – Powerful SHA-256 ASIC miner by MicroBT

Bitmain Antminer L9 – Best Scrypt ASIC miner

Bitmain Antminer X5 – Best RandomX ASIC miner

Innosilicon A10 Pro ETH – Solid EtHash miner

The Best ASIC miners in 2024 – A closer look

Now, let’s take a closer look at each miner that made our list of the best ASIC miners in 2024.

1. Bitmain Antminer S21 XP Hyd – The most profitable Bitcoin miner

At the time of writing, Bitmain’s Antminer S21 XP Hyd is the most profitable ASIC miner for the SHA-256 hashing algorithm used by Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV and other popular cryptocurrencies. This hydro-cooled miner can be cooled with antifreeze or water and outputs a hashrate of 473 TH/s with a power efficiency of 12 J/T.

Currently, Bitmain is accepting orders for the Antminer S21 XP Hyd at a price of $14,474 per unit. According to the manufacturer, the miners are expected to ship in Q4 2024. Although the price per unit is high, the Antminer S21 XP Hyd could dominate the Bitcoin mining industry, which has become much harsher after the fourth Bitcoin halving.

Price $14,474 Release Date Q4 2024 Hash Rate 473 TH/s Power Consumption 5,676W Efficiency 12 J/T

2. Bitmain Antminer KS5 Pro – Best Kaspa ASIC miner

The Bitmain Antminer KS5 Pro is currently the most powerful ASIC miner specialized for KHeavyHash, the hashing algorithm used by the Kaspa cryptocurrency. This air-cooled miner generates 21 TH/s, is rated at 3,150W and has a power efficiency of 150 J/T.

The Antminer KS5 Pro’s impressive power comes with a substantial price tag, as Bitmain is selling the miner at a price of $15,000 per unit.

With Kaspa being the most profitable cryptocurrency to mine at the moment, we can expect the competition in the Kaspa ASIC miner industry to intensify significantly in the coming months.

Price $15,000 Release Date October 2024 Hash Rate 21 TH/s Power Consumption 3,150W Efficiency 150 J/T

3. Canaan Avalon Made A1466 – High-performance Bitcoin miner by Canaan

The Avalon Made A1466 is a powerful Bitcoin ASIC miner produced by Canaan. This miner outputs 150 TH/s at a power efficiency of 21.5 J/T. The Avalon Made A1466, which is the flagship model of Canaan’s A14 series, is sold for roughly $1,800 by the manufacturer.

The Avalon Made A1466 is a solid choice for those who require a powerful Bitcoin miner at a relatively low price per unit.

Price $1,500 Release Date September 2023 Hash Rate 150 TH/s Power Consumption 3,230W Efficiency 21.5 J/TH

4. MicroBT WhatsMiner M66 – Powerful SHA-256 ASIC miner by MicroBT

One of the best alternatives to Bitmain’s Antminer series is the WhatsMiner series produced by MicroBT. One of the company’s most powerful miners is the WhatsMiner M66. This immersion-cooled miner is sold for $4,767 by the manufacturer and outputs a hashrate of 247 TH/s. The miner has a power consumption of 5,452W and a power efficiency rating of 19.9 J/T.

Although this ASIC miner is certainly among the more powerful options available on the market, it also has a hefty price tag, which might not make it suitable for all miners.

Price $4,767 Release Date October 2023 Hash Rate 247 TH/s Power Consumption 5,452W Efficiency 19.9 J/T

5. Bitmain Antminer L9 – Best Scrypt ASIC miner

The Scrypt hashing algorithm is used by two of the most popular cryptocurrencies on the market – Litecoin and Dogecoin. Currently, the most effective ASIC miner for the Scrypt algorithm is Bitmain’s Antminer L9.

The Antminer L9 generates 16 GH/s at a power consumption 3,360W and an efficiency of 210 J/G. This air-cooled miner is designed to function at an operating temperature of 75 degrees Celsius.

Bitmain is currently selling the Antminer L9 at $11,200 per unit, with the miners expected to ship sometime in Q4 2024.

Price $11,200 Release Date Q4 2024 Hash Rate 16 GH/s Power Consumption 3,360W Efficiency 210 J/G

6. Bitmain Antminer X5 – Best RandomX ASIC miner

Although Monero’s RandomX hashing algorithm was designed to be mineable by consumer-grade computer hardware, it can also be mined with specialized hardware. Bitmain’s Antminer X5 is currently the most powerful ASIC miner for Monero.

This miner, which Bitmain is selling for $2,999 per unit, outputs 212 KH/s and has a power consumption of 1,350W. In terms of power efficiency, this air-cooled miner is rated at 6.37 J/K. Notably, this miner features the first RISC-V architecture CPU ever produced by Bitmain.

Price $2,999 Release Date September 2023 Hash Rate 212 KH/s Power Consumption 1,350W Efficiency 6.37 J/K

7. Innosilicon A10 Pro ETH – Solid EtHash miner

Although Ethereum no longer uses a Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism, there are still some notable cryptocurrencies using the EtHash hashing algorithm, for example Ethereum Classic. Innosilicon’s A10 Pro ETH is one of the most compelling options for miners that need an ASIC tailored for the EtHash algorithm.

The A10 Pro ETH outputs a hashrate of 500 MH/s and has a power consumption of 860W. The miner has an efficiency rating of 1.92 J/MH.

Price $1,900 Release Date May 2020 Hash Rate 500 MH/s Power Consumption 860W Efficiency 1.92 J/MH

FAQs

Now that we have showcased the best ASIC miners available on the market today, let’s answer some of the most common questions users have on the topic of ASIC miners.

What is an ASIC mining rig?

An ASIC mining rig is a device that is specialized to mine a specific type of cryptocurrency as efficiently as possible. ASICs (application-specific integrated circuits) are chips that are designed for a very narrow range of tasks, in contrast to the chips found in desktop computers, laptops and smartphones, which are capable of performing a variety of tasks.

When it comes to ASIC miners, ensuring a safe operating temperature is crucial. Depending on their design, ASIC miners can use air cooling, liquid cooling or immersion cooling.

Are ASIC miners profitable?

The profitability of ASIC miners depends on many different factors. This includes the cost of the ASIC miner itself, the cost of hosting and maintenance, electricity costs, the price trend of the cryptocurrency that’s being mined, and more factors.

Some cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin can only be profitably mined with ASICs since consumer-grade computer hardware is not powerful enough to mine them effectively.

Can ASIC miners be used for anything else?

The chips powering ASIC miners are designed specifically to mine a certain hashing algorithm as efficiently as possible. Therefore, ASIC miners can not be used for any other purpose than mining the cryptocurrency / hashing algorithm they were designed for.

The bottom line

We hope that our roundup of the best ASIC miners has helped you find the best models for mining popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin and Kaspa. Although cryptocurrency mining can certainly be profitable, running a successful mining operation requires a significant amount of capital, resources and knowledge.

If you want to learn more about the topic of cryptocurrency mining, make sure to take a look at our list of the best Bitcoin mining companies to invest in.