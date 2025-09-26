The address that shorted BTC during the Luna crash spent $9.829 million to buy WBTC

PANews reported on September 26th that according to on-chain analyst Ai Yi, despite the market decline following the bearish call by legendary trader Eugene, another well-known smart money address purchased 89.44 WBTC, spending a total of $9.829 million USDT at an average price of $109,897. This address previously shorted BTC during the LUNA/UST crash, generating a profit of $5.16 million and profiting $13.293 million by bottom-fishing in BTC and ETH. The address's most recent BTC reduction was at $115,000.
