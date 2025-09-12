The address used to exchange 1.52 million HOLO for 1,013 BNB 20 hours ago is a market maker wallet.

PANews reported on September 12th that Lookonchain monitoring confirmed that wallet address 0x3723 does not belong to a KOL investor, but rather a market maker wallet. Twenty hours ago, this wallet exchanged 1.52 million HOLO tokens for 1,013 BNB (worth $915,000).
This operation was carried out at a time when HOLO was trading at a 15% premium on BNB Chain, most likely in an effort to stabilize its price.
