The post The Administration Risks Drug Shortages That Will Cost Patients Dearly appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Judged by its actions, the Trump Administration supports drug shortages. Clearly, this is not the President’s stated goal, but it is the inevitable result of his policies including his proposed drug tariffs and most favored nation (MFN) policies. Let’s start with the tariffs. The specific pharmaceutical products that will face tariffs and the precise rates that will be imposed – the President has thrown out rates as high as 250% – are unknown. Should these tariffs be levied, the impact on patients and the healthcare system will be dire. The complexities of global trade create a great deal of confusion regarding tariffs economic consequences, but tariffs are simply taxes. As such, the proposed tariffs arbitrarily impose a higher tax rate on a specific healthcare service. There would likely be very little confusion regarding the policy’s harm if, rather than a tariff on drugs, the Administration’s proposed healthcare tax was a 50% income tax surcharge on doctors. Such a tax would severely reduce the after-tax income of doctors relative to other professions. In response, many current doctors would leave the field for more lucrative opportunities elsewhere and fewer young people would choose medicine as a career. Those doctors who continued practicing would ultimately raise their prices to compensate for the significantly higher tax burden they have to pay. The result would be higher costs and a worsening doctor shortage problem. The same economic processes will occur with Trump’s tariffs. Imposing tariffs on pharmaceuticals will increase the marginal costs of producing medicines and reduce the availability of drugs in the U.S. A drug shortage problem will consequently result, especially for generic and other low-margin medicines that are less able to withstand the tax increase. Drug shortages reduce health outcomes and increase patients’ demand for other health services including doctor visits, emergency room… The post The Administration Risks Drug Shortages That Will Cost Patients Dearly appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Judged by its actions, the Trump Administration supports drug shortages. Clearly, this is not the President’s stated goal, but it is the inevitable result of his policies including his proposed drug tariffs and most favored nation (MFN) policies. Let’s start with the tariffs. The specific pharmaceutical products that will face tariffs and the precise rates that will be imposed – the President has thrown out rates as high as 250% – are unknown. Should these tariffs be levied, the impact on patients and the healthcare system will be dire. The complexities of global trade create a great deal of confusion regarding tariffs economic consequences, but tariffs are simply taxes. As such, the proposed tariffs arbitrarily impose a higher tax rate on a specific healthcare service. There would likely be very little confusion regarding the policy’s harm if, rather than a tariff on drugs, the Administration’s proposed healthcare tax was a 50% income tax surcharge on doctors. Such a tax would severely reduce the after-tax income of doctors relative to other professions. In response, many current doctors would leave the field for more lucrative opportunities elsewhere and fewer young people would choose medicine as a career. Those doctors who continued practicing would ultimately raise their prices to compensate for the significantly higher tax burden they have to pay. The result would be higher costs and a worsening doctor shortage problem. The same economic processes will occur with Trump’s tariffs. Imposing tariffs on pharmaceuticals will increase the marginal costs of producing medicines and reduce the availability of drugs in the U.S. A drug shortage problem will consequently result, especially for generic and other low-margin medicines that are less able to withstand the tax increase. Drug shortages reduce health outcomes and increase patients’ demand for other health services including doctor visits, emergency room…

The Administration Risks Drug Shortages That Will Cost Patients Dearly

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 07:05
Union
U$0.01443+5.23%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.416-2.91%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08474-4.72%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017789-2.38%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.003535-25.89%

Judged by its actions, the Trump Administration supports drug shortages. Clearly, this is not the President’s stated goal, but it is the inevitable result of his policies including his proposed drug tariffs and most favored nation (MFN) policies.

Let’s start with the tariffs. The specific pharmaceutical products that will face tariffs and the precise rates that will be imposed – the President has thrown out rates as high as 250% – are unknown. Should these tariffs be levied, the impact on patients and the healthcare system will be dire.

The complexities of global trade create a great deal of confusion regarding tariffs economic consequences, but tariffs are simply taxes. As such, the proposed tariffs arbitrarily impose a higher tax rate on a specific healthcare service. There would likely be very little confusion regarding the policy’s harm if, rather than a tariff on drugs, the Administration’s proposed healthcare tax was a 50% income tax surcharge on doctors.

Such a tax would severely reduce the after-tax income of doctors relative to other professions. In response, many current doctors would leave the field for more lucrative opportunities elsewhere and fewer young people would choose medicine as a career. Those doctors who continued practicing would ultimately raise their prices to compensate for the significantly higher tax burden they have to pay. The result would be higher costs and a worsening doctor shortage problem.

The same economic processes will occur with Trump’s tariffs. Imposing tariffs on pharmaceuticals will increase the marginal costs of producing medicines and reduce the availability of drugs in the U.S. A drug shortage problem will consequently result, especially for generic and other low-margin medicines that are less able to withstand the tax increase.

Drug shortages reduce health outcomes and increase patients’ demand for other health services including doctor visits, emergency room visits, hospital stays, and surgeries. As these health care services can be even more expensive, drug shortages can ironically increase overall healthcare spending.

The President’s MFN policy compounds these problems. The MFN policy forces U.S. prices on targeted drugs to equal the lowest price offered for the same drug in other wealthy nations.

The administration claims that the MFN policy is all about fairness because U.S. patients should not pay more for the same medicines. But this logic ignores the reality that the prices for generic medicines, which comprise 92% of all prescriptions written in the U.S., are cheaper here in the U.S. It is only the prices for 8% of prescriptions in the U.S. – the most innovative, branded drugs – that are more expensive.

However, innovative drugs are cheaper overseas because these other wealthy countries impose price controls on branded drugs. Since these government-set prices are based on tight foreign government budgets and flawed judgements on value, they are uneconomical.

Uneconomical price controls inevitably harm the nations that adopt them. For example, patients in these price-controlled countries have access to only 29% of new medicines compared to 85% here in the U.S. Patients in Canada and the U.K. can wait years for access to the latest treatments in some cases, and at any given time in Canada, there is a shortage of between 1,500 and 2,000 drugs.

Importing price controls will import the same drug shortage and access issues that plague these other nations.

Adopting a MFN policy will also harm innovation. Developing one innovative drug takes over $2.9 billion (including post-marketing expenditure). It is also a risky endeavor as approximately 9 out of every 10 drugs that reach the clinical trial stage ultimately fail.

Drug price controls make it harder for innovative firms to cover these exceptionally large capital costs, which reduces the amount of money spent on new innovations. A University of Chicago Issue Brief found “that a 1 percent reduction in revenue leads to a 1.5 percent reduction in R&D activity.”

However, the above assessments evaluate the impacts from tariffs and the MFN policy individually. But it is possible (perhaps likely?) that both policies would be implemented. Adopting both policies worsens the negative consequences even further.

By imposing tariffs on drugs and their ingredients, the effective costs of producing the medicines in the U.S. are now even higher relative to other countries. But the MFN policy would be forcing U.S. prices to arbitrarily low levels that fail to account for these additional “production” costs.

Since U.S. prices would cover even less of the costs, the U.S. prices would be even more uneconomical than the reference nation’s price even though both prices are the same. This means the problem of drug shortages and disincentives for future innovation would be even more acute in the U.S. compared to other industrialized countries.

While these adverse consequences are bad enough, the combined policies of high tariffs and MFN pricing will also jeopardize the U.S.’ status as the global leader in drug innovation. While it never makes sense to disadvantage U.S. based entrepreneurs, doing so at a time when China is gaining considerable traction would only enhance the Chinese industry at the expense of domestic innovators.

Uneconomical pricing in other countries is a problem, and the U.S. drug pricing system is fundamentally flawed. The U.S. should address the uneconomical prices in other countries through trade negotiations. There are many potential reforms that will address the flaws plaguing the U.S. drug pricing system as I discuss here and here.

Tariffs and the MFN policy are not effective responses to these problems, however. Implementing either policy would harm patients and cause distressing drug shortages and access issues. If the Administration is truly committed to helping patients, it will jettison these destructive policies.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/waynewinegarden/2025/09/18/the-administration-risks-drug-shortages-that-will-cost-patients-dearly/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

The post Let insiders trade – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe ​​“The most valuable commodity I know of is information.” — Gordon Gekko, Wall Street Ten months ago, FBI agents raided Shayne Coplan’s Manhattan apartment, ostensibly in search of evidence that the prediction market he founded, Polymarket, had illegally allowed US residents to place bets on the US election. Two weeks ago, the CFTC gave Polymarket the green light to allow those very same US residents to place bets on whatever they like. This is quite the turn of events — and it’s not just about elections or politics. With its US government seal of approval in hand, Polymarket is reportedly raising capital at a valuation of $9 billion — a reflection of the growing belief that prediction markets will be used for much more than betting on elections once every four years. Instead, proponents say prediction markets can provide a real service to the world by providing it with better information about nearly everything. I think they might, too — but only if insiders are free to participate. Yesterday, for example, Polymarket announced new betting markets on company earnings reports, with a promise that it would improve the information that investors have to work with.  Instead of waiting three months to find out how a company is faring, investors could simply watch the odds on Polymarket.  If the probability of an earnings beat is rising, for example, investors would know at a glance that things are going well. But that will only happen if enough of the people betting actually know how things are going. Relying on the wisdom of crowds to magically discern how a business is doing won’t add much incremental knowledge to the world; everyone’s guesses are unlikely to average out to the truth. If…
Threshold
T$0.01671-3.79%
RealLink
REAL$0.06315-2.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08486-4.58%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:16
Share
Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance during meetings by creating agendas, taking notes, and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08486-4.58%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1393-5.23%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 03:20
Share
Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission heeft groen licht gegeven voor de omzetting van het Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund naar een exchange traded product op NYSE Arca. Daarmee wordt voor het eerst in de Verenigde Staten een multi crypto product officieel toegelaten tot een gereguleerde beurs. Deze beslissing is een nieuwe fase in de adoptie van crypto door de financiële sector. Van OTC naar gereguleerd beursproduct Tot nu toe werd de GDLC verhandeld als een OTC fonds wat vaak samen ging met beperkte toegang en structurele prijsafwijkingen van de onderliggende waarde. Met de conversie naar een ETP verdwijnt dit nadeel. Beleggers krijgen de mogelijkheid om intraday exposure te verkrijgen tot meerdere cryptocurrencies tegelijk. Volgens de laatste cijfers beheert het fonds meer dan $915 miljoen aan activa. Het product wordt opgebouwd uit vijf grote namen: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana en Cardano. Deze samenstelling zorgt voor een bredere spreiding van risico’s. Verspreiden binnen een product Het belangrijkste voordeel van een multi crypto ETF is de mogelijkheid tot directe diversificatie. Waar beleggers bij een Bitcoin ETF enkel afhankelijk zijn van de prijs van BTC, biedt GDLC in een product toegang tot meerdere top altcoins. Daarmee ontstaat een beter evenwicht tussen rendement en risico, vooral voor institutionele beleggers die op zoek zijn naar een gereguleerde manier om hun allocatie te verbreden. SEC zet stap richting duidelijker regelgeving De goedkeuring van de GDLC past binnen de nieuwe generic listing standards van de SEC. Deze standaarden zijn bedoeld om de beoordeling van crypto ETF’s te versnellen en voorspelbaarder te maken. In plaats van elk afzonderlijk dossier langdurig te analyseren, kunnen producten die aan basiscriteria voldoen sneller op de markt komen. Voor de sector is dit een signaal dat de toezichthouder zich beweegt van een handhavings gerichte aanpak naar een meer gestructureerd regelgevende aanpak. Institutionele partijen die eerder huiverig waren, zien hiermee de drempel verlaagd om toe te treden. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 Impact op markt en instroom De timing van deze beslissing is verrassend. Bitcoin ETF’s hadden recent nog dagelijkse instromen van gemiddeld $290 miljoen, terwijl Ethereum producten juist uitstromen zagen. Een multi crypto product aantrekkelijk worden als alternatief dat beide assets en belangrijke altcoins combineert. Analisten wijzen erop dat als GDLC slechts vijf procent van de huidige instromen naar Bitcoin-ETF’s weet aan te trekken, dit al kan neerkomen op zo’n $15 miljoen per dag. Nieuwe routes voor institutionele allocatie Voor institutionele beleggers die diversificatie zoeken binnen de crypto markt zonder afhankelijk te zijn van ongecontroleerde exchanges, opent GDLC een gereguleerde en transparante route. Met een aankoop krijgen zij toegang tot meerdere leidende blockchains, waarbij de custody en naleving van regelgeving gewaarborgd zijn. De komst van dit product kan bovendien een domino effect veroorzaken. Er liggen momenteel nog tientallen aanvragen voor crypto ETF’s bij de SEC, variërend van stablecoin exposure tot altcoins als Avalanche en Litecoin. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Solana
SOL$237.3-4.21%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,414.44-1.66%
Capverse
CAP$0.15242-2.85%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 02:31
Share

Trending News

More

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Bank of Japan Maintains Rates, USD/JPY Surges

Crypto scammers allegedly tried to bribe X employees for account reinstatement