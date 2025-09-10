The Altcoin Rally Has Officially Started: My Market Analysis and Key Opportunities

Press enter or click to view image in full size
The Altcoin Rally Has Officially Started
The bears had their time to play. But today marks a significant shift I’ve been anticipating.
The altcoin rally has officially begun. After three weeks of sideways action, we’re finally seeing breakouts across multiple cryptocurrencies.
Why This Altcoin Pump Is Different 📊
Total 3 Market Cap Breakout
I noticed something crucial happening today. The Total 3 market cap is breaking its bull flag pattern. This signals the end of the ranging market phase.
Ranging markets look choppy and unpredictable. Trending markets move fast and aggressive.
