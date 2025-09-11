The American Capitulation: How the U.S.

For nearly a decade, the relationship between the United States and the cryptocurrency industry has been defined by a cold war of regulatory ambiguity, punctuated by sporadic, high-stakes legal battles. The guiding philosophy of Washington, D.C., particularly the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), was one of containment and control through enforcement. This was an era where innovation was chilled by uncertainty, and the industry’s brightest minds were perpetually looking over their shoulders.
Then came 2025.
In a breathtaking series of events that will be studied by historians of technology and finance for decades, the United States executed one of the most significant policy pivots of the 21st century. The year saw the legislative repeal of the crippling banking directive SAB 121, the passage of a landmark federal stablecoin framework in the GENIUS Act, and a historic joint accord between the SEC and the CFTC that welcomed spot Bitcoin and Ethereum products into the heart of Wall Street. The pivot was cemented by a declaration from the new SEC leadership that the foundational assumption of the past — that “most crypto assets are securities” — was fundamentally flawed.
This was not a sudden epiphany. It was a capitulation — a pragmatic surrender born from years of losing legal ground, bleeding technological talent, and awakening to the dire economic consequences of ceding the future of finance to more agile jurisdictions. This is the story of how the United States’ strategy of “regulation by enforcement” failed, and why its subsequent, dramatic shift toward “strategic integration” is set to redefine the global financial landscape.
To understand the magnitude of the 2025 pivot, one must first dissect the decade of hostility that preceded it. The U.S. approach was not a coherent policy, but a series of defensive reactions that created a climate of profound uncertainty.
The Genesis of Conflict: The ICO Boom and the Howey Test
The original sin, in the eyes of the SEC, was the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) boom of 2017–2018. This Cambrian explosion of token sales, fueled by speculative frenzy, was the moment the industry flew too close to the sun. In response, the SEC unsheathed its primary weapon: the Howey Test. Derived from a 1946 Supreme Court case concerning a Florida orange grove, this four-prong test was designed to determine if a transaction qualifies as an “investment contract” and thus a security.
The SEC’s application of Howey was brutally effective but intellectually clumsy. It was a 20th-century legal framework being retroactively applied to a 21st-century technology. The infamous 2017 DAO Report was the SEC’s shot across the bow, declaring that a decentralized autonomous organization’s tokens were securities. This set the stage for years of enforcement actions that treated nearly every token issuance, regardless of its utility or decentralization, as an unregistered securities offering.
The War of Attrition: Landmark Battles Against the Industry
The period from 2018 to 2024 was characterized by the SEC’s strategy of suing projects into submission or clarity. This created a chilling effect, but it also galvanized the industry to fight back, leading to landmark legal battles that began to expose the cracks in the SEC’s absolutist stance.
The Banking Firewall: Staff Accounting Bulletin 121 (SAB 121)
Perhaps the most damaging and strategically significant move of this era was the SEC’s issuance of SAB 121. On its face, it was a technical accounting guideline. In practice, it was a poison pill designed to prevent regulated U.S. banks from entering the digital asset custody business at scale. By requiring banks to hold custodied crypto assets on their own balance sheets — a crippling capital requirement not applied to any other asset class — the SEC effectively firewalled the traditional banking system from the crypto ecosystem. This ensured that the trillions of dollars managed by U.S. financial institutions remained siloed, stifling institutional adoption and protecting the incumbent financial order.
By the end of 2024, the “regulation by enforcement” strategy was collapsing under the weight of its own contradictions, driven by a confluence of economic, judicial, and geopolitical pressures.
The Economic Imperative: A Nation Bleeding Innovation and Capital
The primary driver of the pivot was a dawning realization in Washington that the U.S. was committing an act of massive economic self-harm.
The Judicial Checkmate and Political Realignment
The SEC’s legal setbacks in cases like Ripple demonstrated that its authority was not absolute. The judiciary was increasingly acting as a check on regulatory overreach, forcing the agency to confront the limitations of its antiquated legal tests.
Simultaneously, crypto was transforming from a fringe issue into a potent, bipartisan political force. A growing number of lawmakers in Congress began to see the economic and geopolitical risks of the SEC’s approach, leading to the introduction of serious legislative proposals aimed at creating clear rules of the road. The political winds had shifted, making the status quo untenable.
The events of 2025 were the logical culmination of these mounting pressures — a rapid, cascading series of policy changes designed to reverse the damage and reclaim American leadership.
This was followed by a landmark speech from the new, more pragmatic SEC leadership, articulating what would become known as the “Atkins Doctrine.” The declaration that “most crypto assets are not securities” was a formal repudiation of the previous administration’s overreaching agenda. It signaled a move away from the blunt Howey Test as a universal hammer and toward a more nuanced, case-by-case analysis that acknowledges concepts like utility, decentralization, and the nature of secondary market transactions. This provided the crucial breathing room for the thousands of other tokens and projects that had been living in legal limbo.
The Great Pivot of 2025 marks the end of one era and the beginning of another. The United States has ceased fighting a futile, self-destructive war against a paradigm-shifting technology. It has instead chosen to become the primary architect of the global, regulated future of the digital asset class.
This new doctrine will unleash a torrent of innovation and institutional capital that was previously held back by uncertainty. The rules of the game have changed. The challenge for the industry is no longer how to survive in the absence of rules, but how to thrive within a complex, comprehensive, but ultimately clear regulatory framework.
The “Wild West” era of American crypto is over. An era of maturation, integration, and unprecedented scale has begun. By choosing to compete rather than to abdicate, the United States has made a powerful bid to ensure that the next chapter of the internet of value will be written, in large part, in America. The war is over; the race has just begun.
