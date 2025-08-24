The Assets Everyone Will Regret Missing This Bull Run

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 18:53
NEAR
NEAR$2.612-2.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10112+1.03%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.6941-2.33%
Dreams Quest
DREAMS$0.0002923-3.11%
TONCOIN
TON$3.328-0.86%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002953-1.79%

Some assets are set to take the spotlight as prices rise across the market. Missed chances in the past have left many wishing they acted sooner. This time, certain picks are attracting special attention. Which tokens and coins might spark the strongest moves? The coming weeks may reveal the answers—and possibly new fortunes.

Toncoin’s Road Ahead: Fast Rails, Big Dreams, Bold Prices

Toncoin powers The Open Network, an online rail first built by Telegram in 2018. After a court halt in 2020, volunteers renamed it and kept coding. The coin now runs on a stake-based system that speeds up checks and cuts power use. Users can send cash-like transfers in seconds and pay only tiny fees. Plans reach far beyond payments: cloud storage, friendly names, private surfing, and small apps can all sit on the same chain. This wide vision gives Toncoin a lively, growing crowd of fans and builders.

Price watchers see wide moves ahead. Models that follow bitcoin’s halving rhythm place Toncoin near $6.45 at the low and $30.30 at the high in 2025, a jump of over threefold from today. Later years swing, with lows of $5.39–$16.27 and highs of $12.04–$40.52 through 2030, yet the top calls stay well above current levels. In a market where older coins fight to stay fresh, TON’s fresh code and busy updates stand out. If the network keeps adding tools, those bold targets may look less like dreams and more like milestones.

Hyperliquid: The Gas-Free Highway for Perpetual Crypto Trading

Hyperliquid is a new base network built only for fast money apps. Its secret sauce is a fresh way for computers to agree, so trades lock in almost at once. All orders sit on the chain, not on side lists, so anyone can check them. Because the team controls the whole stack, they cut fees to zero. You pay no gas to place or close a trade. Behind the code stand builders from Harvard, Caltech, and MIT who left big tech and Wall Street to chase a bold idea.

In a market that loves speed, Hyperliquid could steal users from giants like Ethereum, where busy days still cost a few dollars per click. It also rivals Solana’s pace while offering full openness in its order book. Fresh coins that solve pain points often run hard when the wider crypto cycle turns up, and many watchers see early signs of that turn now. If volume keeps rising and the zero-fee promise holds, the token may ride the next wave with energy. As always, buyers should look past buzz and watch real use grow.

$XYZ Unlocks the G.O.A.T. Status, Early Investors Positioned for Massive ROI

XYZVerse ($XYZ) has brought a brand-new concept to the memecoin niche by blending the excitement of sports with the fast-moving energy of crypto. Designed for hardcore fans of football, basketball, MMA, and esports, this project goes beyond just being another token—it’s a growing community built around passion for the game.

With the bold Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) vision, XYZVerse is aiming higher than the average meme coin. And people are taking notice—it has recently earned the title of Best New Meme Project.

What sets $XYZ apart? It’s not a short-lived trend. This project has a clear roadmap and a dedicated community focused on long-term growth.

Fueled by the sports mentality, the $XYZ token has emerged as the ultimate contender ready to crush competitors. $XYZ is on its way to the winner’s podium to become a badge of honor for those who live and breathe sports and crypto.

$XYZ Already Delivers Even Before Hitting the Market

The $XYZ presale is underway, providing access to the token at a special pre-listing price.

Launch Price: $0.0001

Price Now: $0.005

Next Stage: $0.01

Final Presale Price: $0.02

Following the presale, the $XYZ token will be listed on major centralized and decentralized exchanges, with a target listing price of $0.10. If the project raises enough capital to support this valuation, early investors could see returns of up to 1,000x on their presale entries.

So far, over $15 million has been invested, reflecting strong market interest. Notably, securing tokens at a lower presale price offers the potential for higher ROI upon launch.

Demand for $XYZ is surging, driving rapid progress in the presale. Early buyers secure the lowest prices, maximizing their potential returns.

Join $XYZ Presale Now and See Your Pennies Grow Into Millions!

Mantle (MNT): A Lean Rollup Riding the New Wave of Ethereum Growth

Mantle is a new helper chain that works with Ethereum. It bundles many steps into one, so moves and trades happen fast and cost less. The chain is made of parts that can be swapped without harm. This helps builders create apps that feel smooth. Users can lock their ETH through Mantle’s staking plan and earn extra coins while still using their money. A big pool of funds backs the project. People who hold the MNT coin vote on how that money and the tech are used, so all plans stay open to the public.

Speed, clear rules, and deep pockets make Mantle stand out. Many helper chains focus only on code, yet few give everyday users a loud voice. Money is now flowing back to fast chains that also bring in fees, like Arbitrum and Optimism. Mantle’s coin still trades cheaper than those rivals even though its fund is larger. If more action shifts to side chains and coin locking stays hot, need for MNT may grow. Still, success hangs on builders picking the chain and on voters guiding the fund with care.

Conclusion

TON, HYPE, and MNT shine this cycle, yet XYZVerse stands apart, blending sport and meme culture, community-led, GameFi ready, eyeing 20,000% gains to eclipse PEPE and MOG.

You can find more information about XYZVerse (XYZ) here:
https://xyzverse.io/, https://t.me/xyzverse, https://x.com/xyz_verse

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/final-alert-the-assets-everyone-will-regret-missing-this-bull-run/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The whale that has shorted BTC many times since March closed 314 BTC short orders this morning, making a profit of $1.695 million

The whale that has shorted BTC many times since March closed 314 BTC short orders this morning, making a profit of $1.695 million

PANews reported on June 24 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, a whale who has shorted BTC many times since March 2025 closed 314 BTC short orders between 00:00 and
Bitcoin
BTC$114,755.12-0.37%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0706+1.29%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 15:14
Share
A whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in BTC and BNB.

A whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in BTC and BNB.

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the past 48 hours to open 20x leveraged BTC and 10x leveraged BNB long positions.
Binance Coin
BNB$863.23-3.30%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,755.12-0.37%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002--%
Share
PANews2025/08/24 18:55
Share
Hong Kong to Implement Basel-Crypto Standards in 2026

Hong Kong to Implement Basel-Crypto Standards in 2026

The post Hong Kong to Implement Basel-Crypto Standards in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hong Kong aligns with Basel crypto standards, impacting Bitcoin and stablecoins. Regulations start January 1, 2026. Affects banks’ crypto asset holding policies. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority confirmed the full implementation of crypto regulations aligned with Basel standards from January 1, 2026, impacting cryptocurrency handling by banks. This shift may influence Hong Kong banks’ strategies in managing stablecoins and other digital assets, raising attention across the banking and crypto sectors. Hong Kong’s Basel Alignment Set for January 2026 The HKMA has confirmed the adoption of Basel Committee crypto standards, covering Bitcoin, Ethereum, and real-world assets (RWA) as of 2026. Approved by relevant authorities, these standards establish how banks must manage, report, and evaluate crypto assets. The rules encompass risk management protocols for both on-balance-sheet holdings and third-party custodial services. This initiative addresses critical risk management factors linked to how banks manage and report these assets. It aims to enhance transparency while maintaining separation between bank and client assets. Industry insiders comment on potential shifts in market sentiment, particularly in the acceptance of stablecoins and RWA tokens by financial entities. Although official public reactions are sparse, relevant stakeholders are closely monitoring impacts. Our goal is to establish a robust regulatory environment for cryptocurrency that aligns with global standards, ensuring stability and innovation in Hong Kong’s financial sector. — Eddie Yue, Chief Executive, HKMA Managing Crypto Risks and Market Sentiment Shifts Did you know? Basel standards, once implemented in Switzerland, led banks to minimize direct crypto assets on balance sheets but boosted service infrastructure—a trend experts anticipate in Hong Kong. As of August 24, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at $114,624.35, with a market cap of approximately $2.28 trillion, dominating 57.63% of the crypto market. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $53.31 billion, facing a 35.62% decrease. BTC’s price has…
RealLink
REAL$0.05685+0.67%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,755.12-0.37%
Capverse
CAP$0.0659+0.47%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 19:39
Share

Trending News

More

The whale that has shorted BTC many times since March closed 314 BTC short orders this morning, making a profit of $1.695 million

A whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in BTC and BNB.

Hong Kong to Implement Basel-Crypto Standards in 2026

MAGACOIN FINANCE Rides the Meme Trend, But BlockDAG’s $380M Presale and Dashboard V4 Deliver Real Utility

The SEC’s staking guidance pivot is what tech-savvy regulation looks like