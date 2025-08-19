The Bank of Korea president suggested the gradual introduction of a Korean won stablecoin, emphasizing the bank's leadership.

By: PANews
2025/08/19 14:09
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.989+6.30%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05977-4.88%

PANews reported on August 19th that, according to Yonhap News Agency, Bank of Korea President Lee Chang-yong stated that a Korean won stablecoin could contribute to currency programming, but that banks should take the lead in issuing it and gradually promote its adoption. He also emphasized the need for caution in allowing large corporations to issue it, lest it disrupt the financial structure. Lee warned that if mainland funds flowed into overseas institutions through the Korean won stablecoin, it could circumvent capital controls. He also expressed skepticism about replacing the US dollar stablecoin with the Korean won stablecoin, emphasizing the need to focus on the development of domestic virtual assets and steadily promote stablecoins as a payment tool.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09975-1.11%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.283-1.07%
HAI
HAI$0.010295-0.78%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Share
Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,782.68-1.96%
MANTRA
OM$0.2386-2.61%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
Share
A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Aunt Ai, the wallet address 0xF89…8AEfe created in 2018 bought 1,501 ETH at an average price of $2,530 five hours ago, with
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1162-2.43%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0995+29.55%
Ethereum
ETH$4,195.17-3.11%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:39
Share

Trending News

More

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure