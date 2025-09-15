The Base network token is in the early stages of exploration and no specific plan has been set yet.

PANews reported on September 15th that Base announced at BaseCamp 2025 that it is exploring the issuance of a network token to accelerate decentralization and the development of the global on-chain economy. No specific timeline, design, or governance plan has been announced. Base pledged to continue deeply building the Ethereum ecosystem and will collaborate with regulators, maintaining openness and transparency. Additionally, Base released new features, including an open-source cross-chain bridge between Base and Solana , the Base Batches 002 incubation program, and the Base App , to help developers and users participate in on-chain innovation.

