The Battle for Privacy: Solana Policy Institute Donates $500K to Tornado Cash Devs

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 05:00
U
U$0.0145+38.09%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.05321+26.03%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001898+10.47%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01296-0.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019052+1.19%

Solana Policy Institute has become the latest benefactor to Tornando Cash and the pursuit of individual privacy and freedom, allocating $500,000 to the legal defense funds of co-founders Roman Storm and Alexey Pertsev.

A cryptocurrency privacy protocol that allows users to send private transfers, Tornado Cash has been in the spotlight since 2023, when authorities charged Storm and Pertsev with conspiracy to commit money laundering and sanctions violations.

Storm was convicted in the U.S. for conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money-transmitting business earlier this month, while Pertsev was found guilty of money laundering in the Netherlands in 2024.

Both are fighting their convictions and face substantial prison time, with sentences that could impact the future of privacy tech worldwide.

Solana Policy Institute Warns of a ‘Chilling Precedent’

The Solana Policy Institute warned that the prosecutions set a “chilling precedent” that not only threatens the futures of Storm and Pertsev but the software development industry at large. According to the institute,

Crypto developers, founders, and other stakeholders are intently watching the outcome of this high-profile case, which could act as a yardstick for how governments treat software developers and open-source contributors globally.

Privacy tools like Tornado Cash play an important role in protecting user anonymity in an era of heightened financial surveillance.

The prosecution of Storm and Pertsev is widely viewed as a test of the right to financial privacy and the acceptance of privacy-enhancing technology.

The legal battle also highlights growing unease over potential government overreach and the risks associated with targeting software creators.

Understanding the urgency of this case, the broader crypto community has come together in support of the two Tornado Cash developers, viewing their trial as a pivotal battle over personal freedoms and the rights of open-source builders.

Among Tornado Cash’s major supporters, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has made multiple contributions.

They include 50 ETH (approximately $170,000) in late 2024 and another 100 ETH (around $240,000), helping the fund reach over $785,000.

The Ethereum Foundation has also committed $500,000 to the cause.

Samourai Wallet: Another Flashpoint in the Privacy Debate

The controversy surrounding Tornado Cash extends to other privacy-focused crypto tools, as well, most notably Samourai Wallet.

Founded by Keonne Rodriguez and William Lonergan Hill, Samourai Wallet was a non-custodial Bitcoin wallet, meaning it never held user funds but offered advanced privacy features such as Whirlpool, a CoinJoin implementation, and Ricochet, a transaction delay tool.

These features aimed to mask user identities and transaction histories, making it popular among privacy advocates.

Samourai’s founders faced criminal prosecution in the U.S., pleading guilty in July 2025 to operating an unlicensed money transmitting business.

The plea deal followed accusations that the wallet processed over $2 billion in suspicious transactions, including funds from darknet markets.

Prosecutors argued that even when such software is non-custodial, running it can make developers liable if the protocol facilitates illicit activities or evades regulatory oversight.

FinCEN, the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, has clarified that because Samourai Wallet never held custody of funds, it might not technically qualify as a money services business.

However, it is this nuance that creates ambiguity in regulatory interpretation and strengthens the wider defense that both Tornado Cash and Samourai Wallet should be viewed as fundamentally different from custodial money transmitters.

These trials are not just about personal culpability but privacy and digital sovereignty.

In a world of increasing government oversight and data surveillance, defending the right to build neutral tools remains more critical now than ever.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/08/29/the-battle-for-privacy-solana-policy-institute-donates-500k-to-tornado-cash-devs/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Germany’s inflation rose to 2.1% in August, beating forecasts and putting pressure on households

Germany’s inflation rose to 2.1% in August, beating forecasts and putting pressure on households

Germany just blew another chance to pull itself out of the ditch. On Friday, new economic data from Destatis showed rising inflation, surging unemployment, and no sign of recovery in sight, as the country braces for the full blowback from Donald Trump’s latest trade squeeze. The inflation rate climbed to 2.1% in August, beating forecasts […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.377-2.30%
Sign
SIGN$0.07107-3.42%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02494-5.95%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/30 06:25
Share
The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

Recently, emerging MEME coins such as RFC, House and TROLL have quickly become popular. These meme cultures, which are full of nonsense, absurdity and even black humor, have not only become a favorite speculative tool for Generation Z, but also carry the young people&#39;s rebellious emotions against the traditional financial system and social rules, reflecting an alternative financial cultural landscape with a unique imprint of the times.
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3102-3.24%
TROLL
TROLL$0.00000000414-4.29%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01862-7.17%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 16:32
Share
SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

For years, people have talked about using cryptocurrency for everyday purchases, but it’s always felt complicated until now. SpacePay is finally making it simple. This London-based startup is building a payment system that lets you use crypto the same way you use cash or cards in real stores, with zero hassle. The idea behind SpacePay.. The post SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
RealLink
REAL$0.05547-5.14%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004388-5.34%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.000066-6.51%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/06/19 03:03
Share

Trending News

More

Germany’s inflation rose to 2.1% in August, beating forecasts and putting pressure on households

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

APY up to 9%, 20 types of stablecoins with yield

PA Daily | The United States exempts some products such as mobile phones and computers from "reciprocal tariffs"; OpenAI officially announced that GPT-4 will be retired at the end of this month and wi