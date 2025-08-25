The Best Crypto to Grab Before It’s Gone

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 08:03
NEAR
NEAR$2.678+0.14%
Threshold
T$0.01703+1.36%
RealLink
REAL$0.06027+6.03%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.016198+5.55%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01903-1.95%
Crypto News

Learn how, with $381M raised, over 2.5M X1 App users, and the presale nearing its cap, BlockDAG is shaping up as the best crypto to buy before it lists.

Not many new launches in 2025 have managed to gain lasting traction, but BlockDAG is shaping up to be the exception. After pulling in more than $381 million so far, this fast-moving presale is building momentum toward a $600 million goal. And it’s doing so without flashy marketing or hype-heavy campaigns.

Instead, the project has focused on growing a real user base and building out core infrastructure. Over 2.5 million people are already mining through its mobile app. More than 19,350 hardware miners have been sold. There are over 4,500 developers working on 300-plus apps. These numbers show that BlockDAG isn’t just another digital asset with a fancy pitch; it’s laying the groundwork for something larger.

With Batch 29 now live at $0.0276, the window to enter early is narrowing. Many are calling it the best crypto to watch before it hits major exchanges. And with adoption already in full swing, BlockDAG might not stay under the radar much longer.

Steady Presale Growth Shows Strong Support

BlockDAG’s current pricing at $0.0276 in Batch 29 is more than just a number. Each batch has sold out faster than the last. Larger buyers have started coming in as confidence grows. Analysts say this type of momentum looks similar to how projects like Avalanche or Kaspa built support, by showing consistent progress, not by chasing headlines.

For those who joined early, the growth has already paid off. The ROI from Batch 1 to Batch 29 stands at 2,660%. And if BlockDAG reaches its expected listing price of $0.05, current buyers could see a near 2x jump even from Batch 29.

These figures are helping shift attention to BDAG as one of the most promising digital projects this year. The rising demand is not being driven by speculation alone, but by clear development and growing participation. As each new round gets more attention, the project’s strong showing continues to build trust.

In 2025’s competitive environment, few presales have created this kind of steady acceleration. That’s why many are starting to treat BDAG as a standout option heading into launch season.

The BlockDAG Network: Building Before Launch

Unlike most presales that focus on fundraising first, BlockDAG is building its tech and community in parallel. Its hybrid design blends Proof-of-Work with DAG mechanics, allowing it to process around 10 blocks every second. That puts it ahead of several existing Layer 1 chains.

Its system supports Ethereum-based apps through full EVM compatibility. This lets developers shift their projects over without complex changes. As a result, more than 4,500 developers are already building on BlockDAG, and over 300 decentralized apps are in progress before the mainnet even arrives.

Adoption is spreading fast on the user side too. The X1 mobile mining app has reached over 2.5 million users. It gives people a way to start earning directly from their phones. For those who prefer physical setups, more than 19,350 miners have been sold, generating over $7.8 million in hardware revenue.

Across the board, BlockDAG’s presale has sold 25.3 billion coins and raised $381 million so far. The structure is working. Buyers from Batch 1 have already gained 2,660% ROI. That kind of growth, matched with real activity, makes this project one to watch as the mainnet launch approaches.

Quiet Strength in a Noisy Market

While many new projects rely on loud marketing, BlockDAG has taken a quieter route. It has stayed focused on delivering results, with each milestone reflecting progress in tech, adoption, and ecosystem growth. This low-key style has helped the project avoid overhype while still attracting strong support.

Some say this slow and steady path is creating a different kind of excitement, not built on promises, but on the fear of missing out on something that’s quietly gaining power.

If it reaches its $600 million presale cap, BlockDAG will be one of the most well-funded Layer 1s of recent years. That level of funding, combined with what it’s already built, points to a project that’s likely to have staying power beyond just the listing day.

In a space where many projects burn bright and fade quickly, BlockDAG’s long-term focus makes it a serious contender. It is gaining attention not for what it promises, but for what it’s already doing.

What Comes Next for BlockDAG?

Nothing is guaranteed in this space, especially with so many Layer 1s launching each year. But BlockDAG has already cleared hurdles that many projects never do. It has strong user growth, an active development team, and a product lineup that’s gaining traction fast.

Now sitting at $381 million raised, the project is nearing its goal. The next few weeks could be crucial, especially as more buyers look to secure positions before the price goes higher. Each batch that sells out brings it closer to full presale completion, and closer to launch.

If current growth continues, BlockDAG could easily become one of the most talked-about launches of the year. And for those who act before the listing, it might also become one of the most rewarding.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/blockdag-closes-in-on-600m-as-excitement-builds-should-you-get-in-now/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Analysis: Due to the collapse of LUNA and FTX, LPs are cautious and medium-sized crypto funds may become hollow in the future

Analysis: Due to the collapse of LUNA and FTX, LPs are cautious and medium-sized crypto funds may become hollow in the future

PANews reported on August 25 that according to The Block, industry insiders revealed that since the collapse of Terra (LUNA) and FTX in 2022, the financing scale of cryptocurrency venture capital has shrunk sharply as LPs have become more cautious. Cryptocurrency venture capital is now competing with ETFs and DATs for capital inflows. Data from The Block Pro shows that 329 funds raised over $86 billion in 2022, but this figure plummeted to $11.2 billion in 2023 and $7.95 billion in 2024. By 2025, 28 funds had raised only $3.7 billion. Both the amount raised and the number of funds are showing a sharp decline, reflecting stricter capital screening by limited partners. While family offices, wealthy individuals, and crypto-native funds remain active in cryptocurrency venture capital, these institutions have significantly withdrawn since 2022. Small, well-funded funds with a size of less than $50 million may have a chance to survive, as will larger funds like Paradigm and a16z. However, mid-sized crypto funds may become hollowed out and eventually disappear.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10133+1.33%
Terra
LUNA$0.1588-1.18%
Terraport
TERRA$0.003159-3.65%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 08:46
Share
Eight South Korean Banks Join to Establish Won-Backed Stablecoin, Plan Two Key Models

Eight South Korean Banks Join to Establish Won-Backed Stablecoin, Plan Two Key Models

Eight major commercial South Korean banks have formed a consortium to establish a won-linked stablecoin venture. The collaboration involves participation from the Open Blockchain and DID Association, and the Financial Supervisory Service. Announced on Wednesday by the country’s financial sector, the joint venture marks the first time commercial banks have entered into the digital asset business in the form of a consortium. The group of eight banks includes KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Woori, Nonghyup, Industrial Bank of Korea, Suhyup, Citibank Korea, and SC First Bank. The announcement arrives in line with the central bank’s advocacy for a phased rollout of a won-backed stablecoin. The Bank of Korea’s (BOK) senior deputy governor Ryoo Sang-dai said Tuesday at a press conference that it was desirable to initially allow commercial banks to introduce won-denominated stablecoins at a gradual pace. Commercial banks’ involvement in stablecoin is a signal that the private sector is starting to respond to crypto in earnest. Particularly, when the US has established its first federal framework for dollar-pegged stablecoins – the GENIUS Act , several nations like South Korea and industry giants like Amazon are moving toward embracing this asset class. Banks Rollout Two Initial Won-Linked Stablecoin Models Per the local report, discussions on joint infrastructure between banks are currently in progress. Further, the establishment of the cooperation would come to light this year or early next year. The banks have rolled out an initial plan comprising two methods of issuing the won-backed stablecoin – trust-based and deposit-linked. In the trust model, coins are issued after separately entrusting customer funds, while in the deposit-linked model, coins are issued by linking 1:1 with bank deposits. “There is a shared sense of crisis that if things continue this way, foreign dollar coins could dominate the domestic market,” a banking official noted. “It is time to secure both the independence and competitiveness of the domestic financial system through a won-based digital currency.” Stablecoin Regulations and President’s Promises The current trend of banks’ involvement is in line with the Digital Asset Act that was recently proposed by South Korea’s National Assembly. The legislation explicitly notes the introduction of a stablecoin authorization system. However, the Bank of Korea is still skeptical of proposals to launch a won stablecoin. Meanwhile, the newly elected President Lee Jae-myung has pledged to launch a KRW-pegged coin for use in business and international trade. 🚨Presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung proposes a won-backed stablecoin to stop $40.8B in crypto capital flight. #Korea #Stablecoin #LeeJaemyung https://t.co/qR1jwd7tXB — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 20, 2025 His administration is quickly moving to implement campaign pledges aimed at modernizing South Korea’s regulatory framework for digital assets. The joint venture of banks is a private sector-led model, differing from the CBDC being prepared by the Bank of Korea. Though further discussions on its technological linkages with the central bank are needed, there are talks in the market that it can be expanded into various applications such as cross-border remittance and domestic payments.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14389+0.27%
Threshold
T$0.01701+1.06%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005269+1.30%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/25 13:44
Share
BlackRock withdraws more than 11,000 ETH and 12 BTC from Coinbase

BlackRock withdraws more than 11,000 ETH and 12 BTC from Coinbase

PANews reported on June 25 that on-chain data showed that BlackRock withdrew 6,961 ETH (about $16.92 million), 4,224 ETH (about $10.28 million) and 12.675 BTC (about $1.34 million) from Coinbase
Bitcoin
BTC$113,533.69-1.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10133+1.33%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0633-8.52%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 00:02
Share

Trending News

More

Analysis: Due to the collapse of LUNA and FTX, LPs are cautious and medium-sized crypto funds may become hollow in the future

Eight South Korean Banks Join to Establish Won-Backed Stablecoin, Plan Two Key Models

BlackRock withdraws more than 11,000 ETH and 12 BTC from Coinbase

Ethereum (ETH) Price Set To Surge To New Highs, But Traders Are Piling Into a Viral 50x DeFi Crypto at $0.035

Pudgy Penguins CEO: Revenue expected to reach $50 million this year, plans IPO within two years