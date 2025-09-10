The Best Drama/Romance Movies That Are Actually Sad (According To IMDB)

Romance movies are typically fun to watch and end on a high note with characters riding off into the sunset. Unfortunately, this isn't always the case in real life, and some movies acknowledge this truth while adding a twist to the story. From the death of one character to a tragic separation, here are the best romance movies that end sadly:

A Walk To Remember (7.3/10)

One of Nicholas Sparks’ works makes the list as this wholesome coming-of-age film has fans reaching for tissues at the end. The true definition of a whirlwind teenage romance, A Walk to Remember follows two teenagers in a small town who fall in love despite opposing backgrounds.

After a prank backfires, the high school bad boy, Landon Carter, is sentenced to community service where he stars in a play with Jamie Sullivan, the reverend’s daughter. Despite a clear warning from Jamie, Landon falls for her, and the two soon begin a whirlwind romance.

The Fault In Our Stars (7/6/10)

Life isn't fair when you have a terminal illness, and that’s what life is like for the characters in The Fault in Our Stars. The film explores the pain, emotions, and the strain of living with illnesses can put on families.

There’s something beautiful about finding love in a seemingly doomed world. After meeting in a cancer support group, two teenagers embark on a whirlwind romance despite the health and social challenges they face. The young couple even embark on a life-changing trip, which only strengthens their bond.

Remember Me (7.1/10)

Haunted past, meets self-growth and forbidden love in this 2010 classic. The film explores strong subjects like suicide, self-harm and strained familial bonds. It also showcases how the right person can make a difference in someone’s life.

A chance encounter sees Ally meet Tyler, a young man with a traumatic past, and the two begin a romance that seems too good to be true. Ally soon discovers that Tyler had unsavoury intentions in pursuing a romance with her, which puts a strain on their relationship. After working things out, one of the greatest tragedies in US history (9/11) rocks their relationship.

Titanic (7.9/10)

Long before James Wan established himself as the king of the underwater scenes, James Cameron reigned supreme thanks to Titanic. Based on the real-life doomed voyage of the RMS Titanic, the film explores the relationship between two very different passengers.

Unwillingly engaged to a wealthy man, Rose meets Jack aboard the ship and the two are swept up in a whirlwind romance. The romance ultimately comes to a head when the Titanic strikes an iceberg, and the safety of all passengers is in question.

Me Before You (7.4/10)

What happens when the man you love is tired of living? Me Before You explores themes of depression, self-harm and loss, which aren't what you think of when you hear romance. While there’s closure and a somewhat satisfying ending, we don't get the typical romance happy ending.

After accepting a job caring for a paralyzed man, Will, Louisa tries to bond with him, but finds herself falling for him. Soon, her feelings are put to the test after making a shocking discovery about Will’s intentions.

Romeo And Juliet (7.6/10)

William Shakespeare’s great tragedy has had several adaptations, but Franco Zeffirelli’s 1968 adaptation stands above all. The adaptation of dialogue, the costumes and the portrayal of teenagers in love all capture Shakespeare’s vision perfectly.

After a brief encounter at a masked ball, two strangers from rival families fall in love and get married, causing the feud to escalate. Soon, the young couple are faced with the ultimate choice in the world of teenagers, losing the perfect love.



