The best HackerNoon stories you might have skipped 👀

Gaming
- Optimizing the Ever-Growing Balance in an 11-Year-Old Game by Kachan Sergey
- VR Made Me Faster: A Sim Racer’s Case for Immersion by Scott Eggimann
- Microservices: Is It Worth the Trouble? by NeyroX
Cybersecurity
- Beyond Policy Papers - Tonga's Cybersecurity Reality Check by Edwin Liava'a
- Social Engineering in Crypto — or, You Can Be Your Worst Enemy by Obyte
- My UX improvements for Flipper Zero by Kristina Zima
Management
- Challenges You Will Face as Leader and How to Overcome Them by Vinita Bansal
- 5 Collaboration Strategies Every Workplace Needs by Vinita Bansal
- I Didn’t Learn Leadership in a Book — I Lived It by Alexander Classen
Startups
- Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI by Startups Of The Week
- Startup Founders, Your First 100 Readers Matter More Than You Think by Startups Of The Week
- Genuine Content Creation in the Age of AI: Why Startups Need Quality Content by Startups Of The Week
Science
- How Space Debris Cleanup Could Become the Next Trillion-Dollar Industry by Samuel Ogbonna
- The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works by Dmitry Taranov
- Men's Health is Too Important to Be Left to Online Cowboys by Matthew - Technology News Australia
Writing
- Don't Give In to A Promise of Instant Content by Editing Protocol
- Writing, Internet-ing, and Existing in the Age of AI: Share Your Insights by Editing Protocol
- How Precise Are Plagiarism Detection Tools? By The Markup
Tech Stories
- Spacecraft From the 90s, or Why Humanity Uses Last Century's Technology in Space by NFT Bro
- Git for Conversations: ChatGPT5 Debuts "Branch in a New Chat" by Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text Models
- Writing Mode: Less Distractions, Hear Your Draft Read Aloud and Access AI Feedback by David Smooke
AI
- How to Use Sound and AI to Protect the Environment by The Markup
- New AI Study Tackles the Transparency Problem in Black-Box Models by The Tech Reckoning is Upon Us!
- Want AI to Write Code That Doesn’t Break Everything? Follow These 3 Patterns by AI Native Dev
Business
- Planning With Lighthouses - and Why You Need Delulu Goals by Jane Fisher
- A Beginner's Guide On How to Be More Visible at Work by Vinita Bansal
- You're Chasing the Wrong Definition of Wealth by Scott D. Clary
- What It's Like to Run a Public Records Audit With a Team of Students by The Markup
- Wikipedia Rules Everything Around Me by Drew Chapin
- Welcome to the Museum of AI Hallucinations by Maria Piterberg
Data Science
- Redefining Data Operations With Data Flow Programming in CocoIndex by LJ
- Navigating MySQL Data Types: Sets and Enums by Oleg Efimov
- How AI and Machine Learning Are Driving the Future of Formula 1 by AlexTech
Cloud
- Releasing New Versions Should Be Boring. Really Boring. By Patrick Lee Scott
- AWS Bedrock Knowledge Bases: Comparing S3 Vector Store vs. OpenSearch, PostgreSQL & Neptune by Tokarev Artem
- Out of Control: Why The Future Belongs To Self-Organizing Distributed Systems by Kristian
Finance
- Cracking the Code: Lessons I Learned About VCs, Pitch Decks, and Building a Product Mindset by Evgeny Pavlov
- Charting The Impact of Trump's Tariffs on Commodity Investing by Dmytro Spilka
- Researcher Models US Inflation Trends Based on Money Supply and Economic Growth by Hyper Inflation
Remote Work
- Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? By Nebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic
- The Economic Shift from Memory to Prediction: A Guide to Value Creation in the Creator Economy by Praise J.J.
- Why is Upwork Splitting Into Two Companies? By Nebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic
Product Management
- From Collaboration to Decentralization: What’s New on HackerNoon by HackerNoon Product Updates
- Teams Without Vision Are Just Busywork Factories by Ilya Leyrikh
- 13 Product Discovery Phases: A Step-by-Step Checklist for Success by Dinesh Rawat
Tech Companies
- 12 Lessons from My Half-assed YouTube Channel by Faz Forward
- Is Twitter Throttling Patreon Links? Yep by The Markup
- If You're an Amazon Ring Owner, You May Be an Accidental Spy By The Markup
Programming
- How to Handle Migrations in Express Using Sequelize by Michael Ikoko
- How to Make Your Fetch Requests Production-Ready by Gabor Koos
- Nav3 Router: Convenient Navigation on Top of Jetpack Navigation 3 by Android Insights
Society
- How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army by Arthur
- These Volunteers Turned Bird Nets Into Anti-Drone Shields by Arthur
- Why Trump "Snapped" Stephen Colbert? By Nebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic
Futurism
- From Walled Gardens to World Grid: A Short History of How We Centralized the Internet by Ibukun OG
- Convenience: The Leading Cause of Death in 2045? By Ashleigh
- I Built My Own Chat Instead of Relying on Jivo or LiveChat: Here's How by Dmitriy Kasperovich
Web3
- Passive Income in Crypto: Why Waiting for Altseason Is a Bad Strategy by Michael Jerlis
- Are Blockchain Communities Inevitable? by Logos
- New Censors and Old Decentralized Internet Dreams by Nebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic
Life Hacking
- Why Feeling Behind Means You Are Ahead by Praise J.J.
- $100K Per Engine? How Bureaucrats Made CNG Illegal in the US in Everything but Name by [email protected]
- Productivity Metrics are a Scam by DJCampbell
HackerNoon
- Write Together, Publish Faster: How to Co-Author Stories on HackerNoon
- The Ultimate FAQ Guide to HackerNoon's Business Blogging
- How to Become Mr. Worldwide and Get Your Articles Translated to 77 Different Languages
