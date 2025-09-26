The best HackerNoon stories you might have skipped 👀

Hey Hackers!

Between deadlines, drafts, and day jobs, it’s easy to miss some of the best stories on HackerNoon. Don’t worry—we’ve rounded up highlights across tech, startups, AI, gaming, and more.

\

:::tip Want to make the next list? Start working on your next story here!

:::

\

Gaming

Optimizing the Ever-Growing Balance in an 11-Year-Old Game by Kachan Sergey VR Made Me Faster: A Sim Racer’s Case for Immersion by Scott Eggimann Microservices: Is It Worth the Trouble? by NeyroX

https://hackernoon.com/c/gaming?embedable=true

Cybersecurity

Beyond Policy Papers - Tonga's Cybersecurity Reality Check by Edwin Liava'a Social Engineering in Crypto — or, You Can Be Your Worst Enemy by Obyte My UX improvements for Flipper Zero by Kristina Zima

https://hackernoon.com/c/cybersecurity?embedable=true

Management

Challenges You Will Face as Leader and How to Overcome Them by Vinita Bansal 5 Collaboration Strategies Every Workplace Needs by Vinita Bansal I Didn’t Learn Leadership in a Book — I Lived It by Alexander Classen

https://hackernoon.com/c/management?embedable=true

Startups

Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI by Startups Of The Week Startup Founders, Your First 100 Readers Matter More Than You Think by Startups Of The Week Genuine Content Creation in the Age of AI: Why Startups Need Quality Content by Startups Of The Week

https://hackernoon.com/c/startups?embedable=true

Science

How Space Debris Cleanup Could Become the Next Trillion-Dollar Industry by Samuel Ogbonna The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works by Dmitry Taranov Men's Health is Too Important to Be Left to Online Cowboys by Matthew - Technology News Australia

https://hackernoon.com/c/science?embedable=true

Writing

Don't Give In to A Promise of Instant Content by Editing Protocol Writing, Internet-ing, and Existing in the Age of AI: Share Your Insights by Editing Protocol How Precise Are Plagiarism Detection Tools? By The Markup

https://hackernoon.com/c/writing?embedable=true

Tech Stories

Spacecraft From the 90s, or Why Humanity Uses Last Century's Technology in Space by NFT Bro Git for Conversations: ChatGPT5 Debuts "Branch in a New Chat" by Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text Models Writing Mode: Less Distractions, Hear Your Draft Read Aloud and Access AI Feedback by David Smooke

https://hackernoon.com/c/tech-stories?embedable=true

AI

How to Use Sound and AI to Protect the Environment by The Markup New AI Study Tackles the Transparency Problem in Black-Box Models by The Tech Reckoning is Upon Us! Want AI to Write Code That Doesn’t Break Everything? Follow These 3 Patterns by AI Native Dev

https://hackernoon.com/c/ai?embedable=true

Business

Planning With Lighthouses - and Why You Need Delulu Goals by Jane Fisher A Beginner's Guide On How to Be More Visible at Work by Vinita Bansal You're Chasing the Wrong Definition of Wealth by Scott D. Clary

https://hackernoon.com/c/business?embedable=true

Media

What It's Like to Run a Public Records Audit With a Team of Students by The Markup Wikipedia Rules Everything Around Me by Drew Chapin Welcome to the Museum of AI Hallucinations by Maria Piterberg

https://hackernoon.com/c/media?embedable=true

Data Science

Redefining Data Operations With Data Flow Programming in CocoIndex by LJ Navigating MySQL Data Types: Sets and Enums by Oleg Efimov How AI and Machine Learning Are Driving the Future of Formula 1 by AlexTech

https://hackernoon.com/c/data-science?embedable=true

Cloud

Releasing New Versions Should Be Boring. Really Boring. By Patrick Lee Scott AWS Bedrock Knowledge Bases: Comparing S3 Vector Store vs. OpenSearch, PostgreSQL & Neptune by Tokarev Artem Out of Control: Why The Future Belongs To Self-Organizing Distributed Systems by Kristian

https://hackernoon.com/c/cloud?embedable=true

Finance

Cracking the Code: Lessons I Learned About VCs, Pitch Decks, and Building a Product Mindset by Evgeny Pavlov Charting The Impact of Trump's Tariffs on Commodity Investing by Dmytro Spilka Researcher Models US Inflation Trends Based on Money Supply and Economic Growth by Hyper Inflation

https://hackernoon.com/c/finance?embedable=true

Remote Work

Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? By Nebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic The Economic Shift from Memory to Prediction: A Guide to Value Creation in the Creator Economy by Praise J.J. Why is Upwork Splitting Into Two Companies? By Nebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic

https://hackernoon.com/c/remote-work?embedable=true

Product Management

From Collaboration to Decentralization: What’s New on HackerNoon by HackerNoon Product Updates Teams Without Vision Are Just Busywork Factories by Ilya Leyrikh 13 Product Discovery Phases: A Step-by-Step Checklist for Success by Dinesh Rawat

https://hackernoon.com/c/product-management?embedable=true

Tech Companies

12 Lessons from My Half-assed YouTube Channel by Faz Forward Is Twitter Throttling Patreon Links? Yep by The Markup If You're an Amazon Ring Owner, You May Be an Accidental Spy By The Markup

https://hackernoon.com/c/tech-companies?embedable=true

Programming

How to Handle Migrations in Express Using Sequelize by Michael Ikoko How to Make Your Fetch Requests Production-Ready by Gabor Koos Nav3 Router: Convenient Navigation on Top of Jetpack Navigation 3 by Android Insights

https://hackernoon.com/c/programming?embedable=true

Society

How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army by Arthur These Volunteers Turned Bird Nets Into Anti-Drone Shields by Arthur Why Trump "Snapped" Stephen Colbert? By Nebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic

https://hackernoon.com/c/society?embedable=true

Futurism

From Walled Gardens to World Grid: A Short History of How We Centralized the Internet by Ibukun OG Convenience: The Leading Cause of Death in 2045? By Ashleigh I Built My Own Chat Instead of Relying on Jivo or LiveChat: Here's How by Dmitriy Kasperovich

https://hackernoon.com/c/futurism?embedable=true

Web3

Passive Income in Crypto: Why Waiting for Altseason Is a Bad Strategy by Michael Jerlis Are Blockchain Communities Inevitable? by Logos New Censors and Old Decentralized Internet Dreams by Nebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic

https://hackernoon.com/c/web3?embedable=true

Life Hacking

Why Feeling Behind Means You Are Ahead by Praise J.J. $100K Per Engine? How Bureaucrats Made CNG Illegal in the US in Everything but Name by [email protected] Productivity Metrics are a Scam by DJCampbell

https://hackernoon.com/c/life-hacking?embedable=true

HackerNoon

Write Together, Publish Faster: How to Co-Author Stories on HackerNoon The Ultimate FAQ Guide to HackerNoon's Business Blogging How to Become Mr. Worldwide and Get Your Articles Translated to 77 Different Languages

https://hackernoon.com/c/hackernoon?embedable=true

:::tip Want to make the next list? Start working on your next story here!

:::

\ That’s just the start—there’s plenty more across writing, AI, business, and beyond. Take a scroll through and maybe get inspired for your next draft.

Happy reading (and writing)!