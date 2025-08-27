The BetterBank attacker has returned 550 million pDAI, equivalent to approximately $2.7 million, as requested by the project team.

PANews reported on August 27th that, according to CertiK Alert, following the BetterBank attack, the attackers exchanged the stolen assets for 309 ETH (approximately $1.4 million) and returned 550 million pDAI (approximately $2.7 million) of the 700 million requested by the team. Furthermore, BetterBank officials stated that they still need to complete all contract work and redeploy all functions, and the suspension may last another week.
Earlier today, news broke that BetterBank on PulseChain was attacked, resulting in losses of approximately $5 million.
