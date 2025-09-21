The BF team spent $185,000 in 15 hours to buy 817,000 ORDERs

PANews reported on September 21st that according to on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai9684xtpa), the BF team spent $185,000 to purchase 817,000 ORDER tokens over the past 15 hours, at an average price of $0.2265. ORDER has now become their largest on-chain holding.
