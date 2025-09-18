The Big Day for XRP and Solana (SOL) May Have Been Set: CME Group Announces

CME Group, the world’s largest derivatives exchange, announced plans to launch Solana (SOL) and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025. The launch is subject to regulatory approval.

The new products will include both standard and micro options and offer trading on daily, monthly, and quarterly maturities. This will allow investors to trade options on SOL, Micro SOL, XRP, and Micro XRP futures.

“The launch of these options contracts builds on the strong growth and increased liquidity we are seeing in our Solana and XRP futures. Available in two sizes, these contracts will provide greater flexibility to a wide range of market participants, from institutions to individual investors,” said Giovanni Vicioso, Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products at CME Group.

“Demand for products beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum is growing,” commented Roman Makarov of Cumberland, the options division of liquidity provider DRW. “The launch of Solana and XRP options is the latest indication that investors want access to a broader set of products.”

*This is not investment advice.

