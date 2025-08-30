The Big DC Characters Likely Coming To ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2

James Gunn likes two things, making great superhero movies and talking. The architect of the DCU not only has a podcast about his currently airing show, Peacemaker, now in season 2, but he’s constantly giving new soundbites about it, most recently saying “We have some really big, big stars from the DC Universe that are going to be near the end of the season.”

Whether it’s the middle or end, the evidence is starting to mount about which “surprise” DC characters are likely to appear in Peacemaker season 2, outside of ones we’ve already seen here like Hawkgirl and Guy Gardner, fresh off of Superman. So, here’s what we know. Or what we think we know.

Rick Flagg Jr. – I think this one is just flat-out guaranteed at this point. Next week’s episode is called “Another Rick Up My Sleeve” and the heavy implication is that the “military” guy that Emilia Harcourt is dating is going to be none other than the not-dead Rick Flagg, with Joel Kinnaman returning to the role after Peacemaker killed him in Gunn’s Suicide Squad. Killed him that universe, at least. The show made a point of showing the entire fight and death for those who hadn’t seen that movie, and there’s just a 100% chance this is happening.

Blue Beetle – It’s a little odd that Gunn chose to save one specific movie and character that was not of his own creation or in his own project, Xolo Maridueña’s Blue Beetle, saying he “fits” with the DCU in a way other characters don’t. Now, he was recently asked if Blue Beetle would show up in Peacemaker, he said “I won’t say you’re not in luck.”

Lex Luthor – This is based on previews for next week, which heads to Belle Reve to talk to…someone. As we know, two months ago, we saw Lex Luthor hauled away to Belle Reve after his crimes were exposed by Superman, and he is no doubt its most high-profile resident. It also stands to reason he needs to get out of there eventually. This one may be a reach, however, as there are plenty of options as to who could be imprisoned there, including past Suicide Squad members or yet-to-be-introduced DC characters.

Superman/Supergirl – While we have no actual evidence this is happening short of Gunn promising big cameos, I think it’s fairly easy to imagine that it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Gunn has recruited David Corenswet to show up for a cameo, or to bring in Milly Alcock’s Supergirl for a one-off preview before her film next year. But this one is just a guess.

American actors Adam West as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Burt Ward as Dick Grayson/Robin in the TV series ‘Batman’, circa 1966. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Getty Images

DCU Batman – Alright, now we’re getting into full conspiracy territory, where some fans believe that Gunn will shock everyone and reveal the actor and look of DCU Batman after previously saying they weren’t even casting yet. I don’t believe this, and yet Gunn is hyping up these last three episodes he’s keeping incredibly secret even from those close to him, you know, I guess we can’t rule anything out.

