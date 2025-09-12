The Biggest ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Song Finally Becomes A Top 10 Radio Smash

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 01:02
Sidekick
K$0.1658+2.47%
Union
U$0.00967+3.20%
BitShares
BTS$0.0013332+0.48%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.2846-1.18%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
OFFICIAL K-POP
KPOP$0.0003641-0.97%

“Golden” from the KPop Demon Hunter soundtrack breaks into the top 10 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart making it just the sixth K-pop song ever to reach that tier. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: (L-R) Audrey Nuna, EJAE, REI AMI of HUNTR/X from ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ and May Hong attend the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

FilmMagic

It’s not unusual for some of the biggest names in K-pop to reach the Billboard charts any longer. The most celebrated and famous groups — and even several soloists — have been able to land on a number of tallies focused on general consumption and sales.

The stars typically perform best when it comes to purchases, as fans can directly impact where a song or album lands on the Billboard lists. Streams are also important, although purchases have largely fueled the K-pop surge in America.

Radio is the final frontier for most K-pop acts. Scoring a hit on the airwaves in the United States is expensive and difficult and requires not only a large promotional team, but also buy-in from programmers and DJs at many different stations. Even some of the most successful K-pop artists in America have yet to crack one of Billboard’s radio lists, or to land a major win.

After dominating multiple tallies, “Golden,” the biggest smash from the KPop Demon Hunter soundtrack, finally reaches the top 10 on an American airplay list.

“Golden” Breaks Into the Top 10

“Golden” climbs again on the Pop Airplay chart, the list of the 40 most successful tunes across pop radio stations in the U.S. “Golden” rises from No. 12 to No. 10, entering the highest tier for the first time.

“Golden” Joins BTS and Rosé

As it lifts, “Golden” becomes just the sixth top 10 hit on the Pop Airplay chart by any K-pop act. Now that the tune has settled at No. 10, it is tied with “Gangnam Style” by Psy. Blackpink singer Rosé earned the first No. 1 among all K-pop stars with “Apt.” alongside Bruno Mars. BTS comes next with “Dynamite” and “Butter,” which stalled at Nos. 5 and 7, respectively. Fellow K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty bolted all the way to seventh place with “Cupid” several years back.

More Radio Gains for “Golden”

“Golden” reaches the top 10 on any of Billboard’s radio lists for the first time this week. The song also climbs to new highs on both the Adult Pop Airplay and the general, all-format Radio Songs rankings this week, improving to Nos. 17 and 24, respectively.

“Golden” Reaches the Dance/Mix Show Airplay Chart

“Golden” debuts on another radio-focused roster this frame, as it opens at No. 33 on the Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart. The cut had first become a pop win, and then successful enough to appear on the overall Radio Songs roster, and now it’s being pushed to more electronic- and dance-minded stations – and it is a quick top 40 success.

“Golden” is Still Leading the Hot 100

“Golden” was able to conquer the Hot 100 even without airplay, which is one of the three consumption metrics that factors into where a tune lands on the competitive tally. The KPop Demon Hunter smash leads the Hot 100 for a fourth non-consecutive turn at the moment, and also holds steady in first place on both the Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales rankings, which also play a role in where a cut appears on the most important songs list.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/11/the-biggest-kpop-demon-hunters-song-finally-becomes-a-top-10-radio-smash/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Profits come from selling, not holding.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001664-2.06%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001993+1.37%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 15:54
Share
XRP Gains Traction as FleetMining Opens Doors for Everyday Investors

XRP Gains Traction as FleetMining Opens Doors for Everyday Investors

Bloomberg analysts estimate a 95% probability of approval for a Ripple (XRP) ETF, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) expected to make a decision in October. Despite the The post XRP Gains Traction as FleetMining Opens Doors for Everyday Investors appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Union
U$0.0097+3.52%
XRP
XRP$3.0229+1.44%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0264-2.58%
Share
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/12 01:34
Share
Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointrust, Ford Motor Company announced that it will serve as an advisor to Lagon, a decentralized cloud service based on the Cardano
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08961+0.49%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0961+12.92%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:32
Share

Trending News

More

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

XRP Gains Traction as FleetMining Opens Doors for Everyday Investors

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack