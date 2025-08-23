The Bitcoin Community Is Divided Over Institutional Interest

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 22:48
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15298+8.07%
Threshold
T$0.01692+0.47%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,980.26-1.66%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022155+1.23%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004385-4.71%

Early Bitcoin adopters aren’t likely to stop being skeptical of institutional adoption anytime soon, says Bitcoin venture fund Ego Death Capital co-founder Preston Pysh.

“Part of that culture that brought it to where it is, is looking at where this is all going and saying no, no, no, no, this is all moving in a bad direction,” Pysh told Natalie Brunell on the Coin Stories podcast on Friday.

Pysh said that institutions engaging in “institutional-like things,” such as Bitcoin (BTC) derivatives, have some Bitcoiners concerned about the long-term impact and whether Bitcoin can still serve as the safe-haven asset it once was.

Natalie Brunell (left) spoke to Preston Pysh (right) on the Coin Stories podcast on Friday. Source: Natalie Brunell

“Am I being scammed, like all the other scams that preceded this wave?” is a question Pysh says some of the Bitcoin community are asking as institutional interest grows.

Bitcoiners who pushed it past $1 trillion worry about its direction

The comments come amid ongoing debate in the Bitcoin community over whether growing institutional interest is moving Bitcoin away from its original purpose.

“For people who have made Bitcoin what it is, getting it here, over a trillion dollars, involved individuals, for the most part, self-custodying Bitcoin, holding onto the keys for dear life through 70% and 80% downturns and still not selling them,” Pysh said, adding:

It comes nearly a month after a heated debate on social media when crypto analyst Scott Melker, also known as The Wolf of All Streets, said that Bitcoin “is amazing” but has been taken over to some extent by the people it was created as a hedge against.

Meanwhile, Ryan McMillin, chief investment officer at Merkle Tree Capital, recently told Cointelegraph that old Bitcoin being sold to new institutions is a sign of its “integration with the financial system.” 

Institutions will use Bitcoin “very differently” than individuals: Pysh

Pysh explained that the Bitcoin ethos is being challenged, and he expects it to continue facing scrutiny as institutional interest expands.

“I think that it’s going to move in a direction where a lot of people use Bitcoin the way they wanna use Bitcoin, especially institutions, who are going to use it very differently to how individuals use it,” Pysh said.

Related: Bitcoin price charges to $116K as Fed’s Powell hints at interest-rate cut

“That’s a difficult pill for people to swallow,” he said.

“At large, part of the Bitcoin culture is to be pretty much skeptical of everything and to question everything,” he added.

According to a March 18 report by Coinbase and EY-Parthenon, 83% of institutional investors surveyed said they plan to increase crypto allocations in 2025.

Magazine: Bitcoin’s long-term security budget problem: Impending crisis or FUD?

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/bitcoin-skepticism-institutional-adoption-will-stay-preston-pysh?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 403 million US dollars, both long and short

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 403 million US dollars, both long and short

PANews reported on August 23rd that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $403 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $236 million in long positions and $166 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $45.0742 million, and the total liquidation amount for ETH was $197 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,007.62-1.59%
Ethereum
ETH$4,738.76-1.89%
Share
PANews2025/08/23 23:30
Share
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.001722-1.37%
Startup
STARTUP$0.007422-3.94%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.068-4.76%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Share
Morpho price set for a 60% jump as top metrics hit record highs

Morpho price set for a 60% jump as top metrics hit record highs

Morpho price continued its strong rally this week, hitting its highest level since February amid robust demand for its lending solutions.  Morpho (MORPHO) token jumped to a high of $2.8567, up by over 245% from its lowest level in March.…
MORPHO
MORPHO$2.7582-2.12%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01418-2.47%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/23 23:45
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 403 million US dollars, both long and short

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Morpho price set for a 60% jump as top metrics hit record highs

A suspected WLFI Wallet team member denied the news related to the proposal that Aave would acquire 7% of the total WLFI tokens.

Chan Mo-po: Hong Kong will publish its second policy statement on digital asset development in June