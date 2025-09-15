The Bitcoin ETF had a net inflow of 5,559 BTC on the day, while the Ethereum ETF had a net inflow of 81,470 ETH.

According to a report by Lookonchain on September 15th, ten Bitcoin ETFs saw net inflows of 5,559 BTC , equivalent to approximately $639 million . Fidelity saw an inflow of 2,703 BTC , bringing its total holdings to 207,086 BTC , with a market capitalization of approximately $23.79 billion. Nine Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of 81,470 ETH , equivalent to approximately $369 million. Fidelity saw an inflow of 36,187 ETH , bringing its total holdings to 802,660 ETH , with a market capitalization of approximately $3.63 billion.

