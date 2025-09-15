The Bitcoin hashrate hit 1 zetahash per second; ‘how do people still not get it?’

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 05:02
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005492+5.31%
GET
GET$0.008375-0.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09535-0.69%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018488+6.55%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02166-3.98%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00191-4.64%

The Bitcoin hashrate crossed an important milestone this week, hitting 1 zetahash per second. That’s 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 hashes computed every single second. To put it simply: Bitcoin is more secure and powerful than ever.

As macro investor and long-time Bitcoin advocate, Dan Tapiero questioned:

Bitcoin hashrate at an all-time high

The Bitcoin hashrate is at an all-time high. A zetahash is a trillion exahashes, or one sextillion hashes, and this figure represents the total computational muscle powering Bitcoin’s Proof-of-Work consensus system.

Miners deploy purpose-built computers to compete for new blocks, rapidly running cryptographic “nonce” guesses until one solution fits.

Hashrate is the lifeblood of Bitcoin security, and this brute-force lottery drives network trust: the higher the hashrate, the harder it is for any attacker to rewrite Bitcoin’s ledger.

The recent settling above 1 ZH/s means that every second, miners perform more calculations than grains of sand on earth, or more than the stars in our galaxy; a mind-boggling testament to decentralized security.

Miners compete to find a valid hash for the next block. Each hash is an attempt to meet network difficulty requirements, and success wins a Bitcoin reward.

At over 1 ZH/s, the difficulty rises in tandem, mandating ever-greater efficiency and innovation in mining hardware.

A higher Bitcoin hashrate means stronger protection from double-spending and 51% attacks, and as more energy and hardware secure the chain, Bitcoin becomes increasingly tamper-proof and globally trusted.

Dan Tapiero: macro investor and Bitcoin advocate

Dan Tapiero is the founder and CEO of 10T Holdings, a multi-billion-dollar asset manager focused on digital assets and web3.

He’s widely respected as a macro thinker, champion of gold, and early Bitcoin adopter, and he called the zetahash milestone one of the “Top 10 historic developments of the past 50 years,” saying that the Bitcoin network was the “most secure network in the world.”

He’s not wrong. This new era is more than a technical feat; it’s a profound testament to institutional adoption, sound money, and the resilience of a decentralized network.

What’s more, a growing hashrate often precedes major price rallies as miners, sovereigns, and corporations invest billions in new infrastructure. An all-time high Bitcoin hashrate, coupled with a near-certain rate cut on the horizon, could create the perfect storm for BTC price.

The zetahash level proves that Bitcoin’s network is, by far, the most secure computer network ever built, outpacing any centralized alternative in raw calculations and energy dedicated to truth.

For anyone still doubting Bitcoin’s staying power, the arrival of the “zetahash era” is a wake-up call. The network’s security, transparency, and resistance to censorship or manipulation are no less than historic.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/the-bitcoin-hashrate-hit-1-zetahash-per-second-how-do-people-still-not-get-it/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000137-4.06%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002277-16.13%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01445-5.24%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Share
A Blockchain Platform Where DApps Can Achieve High-Speed And Low-Latency Interactions

A Blockchain Platform Where DApps Can Achieve High-Speed And Low-Latency Interactions

The post A Blockchain Platform Where DApps Can Achieve High-Speed And Low-Latency Interactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. IOST (Internet of Services Token) is a cryptocurrency and blockchain platform designed to provide a scalable and efficient infrastructure for building decentralized applications (DApps). IOST tries to address some of the scalability and performance challenges faced by existing blockchain networks by introducing innovative consensus mechanisms and technologies.  Proof of Believability It uses a unique consensus mechanism called “Proof of Believability” (PoB), which aims to improve network scalability while maintaining security and decentralization. PoB enables faster transaction confirmation times and higher throughput compared to some traditional blockchain networks, making IOST suitable for high-frequency transactions. Moreover, IOST implements sharding, a technique that divides the network into smaller shards to process transactions in parallel, further enhancing scalability. Gas-free transactions IOST introduces a concept called “Gas-Free Services,” allowing DApp users to interact with DApps without paying transaction fees. Developers can choose to subsidize user transactions. The platform also supports decentralized identity solutions, enabling users to have control over their personal data and digital identities. IOST is the native utility token of the IOST platform. It is used for transactions, staking, voting, and participating in the platform’s ecosystem. IOST token holders can participate in network governance and consensus by staking tokens and voting for validators. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/iost-internet-of-services-token/
WorldShards
SHARDS$0.01086+0.18%
IOSToken
IOST$0.003361-3.66%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01445-5.24%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 06:01
Share
Capital Group’s $1 Billion Bitcoin Bet Soars to $6 Billion

Capital Group’s $1 Billion Bitcoin Bet Soars to $6 Billion

The post Capital Group’s $1 Billion Bitcoin Bet Soars to $6 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Capital Group’s $1 billion Bitcoin investment grew to $6 billion by combining traditional value investing with deep crypto market research and risk management. Capital Group, a well-known investment firm with a long history, has made big news in the crypto world. The company is 94 years old and it is famous for being careful and traditional. However, it took a bold step of investing $1 billion in Bitcoin-related stocks. Now, that investment is worth more than $6 billion. Capital Group Navigates Crypto Market with Value Investing Approach To begin with, Capital Group made a move into the Bitcoin space in 2021. The decision was spearheaded by Mark Casey, a senior portfolio manager who has worked at the firm for 25 years. Casey is known to adhere to the investing style of Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett. Even so, he did see something special in Bitcoin. Instead of running away from it, he treated Bitcoin as a commodity, like gold or oil. This thinking helped to guide the firm’s strategy. For example, Capital Group invested heavily in a Bitcoin-focused company named Strategy. In 2021 it spent more than $500 million to purchase 12.3% of the company. Since then, however, Strategy’s stock price has soared. In the last five years alone it has increased by over 2,200%. Although the company later issued more shares, which lowered Capital Group’s stake to 7.89%, the value of the investment is now around $6.2 billion. This is a good example of how smart timing and research can pay big dividends. Related Reading: Ethereum MicroStrategy’ Bitmine Adds 46,255 ETH to Holdings | Live Bitcoin News In addition, Capital Group was investing in other Bitcoin-related firms. One example is Metaplanet, a Japanese hotel company that now has Bitcoin as a major part of its balance sheet. Capital Group…
Moonveil
MORE$0.096--%
Movement
MOVE$0.1294-2.48%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.140241-5.75%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 06:04
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

A Blockchain Platform Where DApps Can Achieve High-Speed And Low-Latency Interactions

Capital Group’s $1 Billion Bitcoin Bet Soars to $6 Billion

Top-Ranked Minnesota Lynx Take Command

An Epic Beer And Leaf Peeping Road Trip Through Northern New England