The Block: CEX trading volume declined month-on-month in September, and market activity has cooled

PANews reported on October 6th that The Block reported a slowdown in cryptocurrency market trading activity in September. Total spot and derivatives trading volume on centralized exchanges (CEXs) declined month-over-month compared to August, reflecting a cooling of overall market activity in the absence of major new positive events. The report revealed that despite early-month price fluctuations for major assets like Bitcoin, the decline in trading volume suggests a shift toward caution in market sentiment, with overall liquidity failing to maintain its previously robust levels, entering a period of seasonal adjustment.
