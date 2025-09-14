The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

Lightchain and Maxi Doge have been drawing attention in the presale arena, but another contender is quickly gaining ground: BlockchainFX ($BFX). With $7m already raised, this project has gone from an under-the-radar newcomer to one of the best cryptos to buy today. Its blend of decentralisation, staking rewards and real-world utility puts it ahead of many competitors and places it firmly among the best web3 projects to buy today.

BFX banner

Presale Structure Designed For Bigger Gains

Unlike some presales where token pricing remains static, BlockchainFX increases its price with each stage. Right now, $BFX is available at $0.023, with a confirmed market launch price of $0.05. That means investors entering today are effectively locking in a discounted entry that could more than double by launch, even before accounting for staking rewards or market growth. This staged pricing makes BlockchainFX one of the best presales to buy now for anyone chasing crypto with high ROI.

Time-Limited 30% Bonus Adds To Investor Appeal

To accelerate its momentum, BlockchainFX is offering a 30% bonus on all $BFX tokens through the BLOCK30 code. This bonus is only available during the presale and is designed to maximise returns for early participants. As with its ascending price stages, investors who buy now not only capture a lower token price but also secure extra tokens that could compound future gains.

BFX banner

High-Yield Staking And Deflationary Tokenomics

BlockchainFX’s staking model distributes wealth back into its community. Seventy percent of trading fees feed the $BFX staking pool, buybacks and token burns. Half of all fees collected go directly to BFX holders who stake their tokens in BFX and USDT. Another 20% of fees are used for daily buybacks, and half of those bought-back tokens are burned permanently, gradually reducing supply and supporting the token’s price. Staking rewards are capped at $25,000 USDT per day and scale based on the size of each holder’s stake – an unusually high ceiling that underscores BlockchainFX’s commitment to rewarding its early backers.

Multi-Asset Trading Platform Powers The First Super App

One of the most compelling aspects of BlockchainFX is its multi-asset trading platform. Instead of offering only crypto, the project integrates stocks, forex, ETFs and more – a diversified line-up of 10x more assets than most presales, including Lightchain and Maxi Doge. Its fully decentralised structure positions it as crypto’s first true super app, appealing not just to crypto-native users but also to traditional investors looking for an all-in-one Web3 platform.

Exclusive BFX Visa Card Adds Real-World Utility

To cement its utility beyond the trading interface, BlockchainFX is launching a presale-only BFX Visa Card. Available in Metal or 18 Karat Gold, the card allows users to top up with BFX and more than 20 other cryptocurrencies. Holders can spend up to $100,000 per transaction, withdraw up to $ 10,000 monthly at ATMs worldwide, and use their staking rewards in BFX and USDT directly at point-of-sale, both online and in-store. This presale-exclusive benefit gives BlockchainFX a tangible, everyday use case that Lightchain and Maxi Doge currently lack.

BFX

Why BlockchainFX Could Be The Next $1 Token

Between its fast-rising $7m presale, 30% BLOCK30 bonus, deflationary staking model and multi-asset capabilities, BlockchainFX is positioning itself to rival – and potentially surpass – other leading presales. Its $0.023 entry point and $0.05 launch price create a clear upside for early investors, while its decentralised infrastructure and Visa Card utility make it stand out as one of the best cryptos to buy for long-term gains.

Conclusion: One Of The Best Cryptos To Buy Today

As Lightchain and Maxi Doge continue to attract attention, BlockchainFX has emerged as a more versatile and investor-friendly option. With its time-limited bonus, rising presale price and real-world applications, BlockchainFX offers a unique combination of immediate rewards and future potential. For investors seeking the best crypto price predictions, the best crypto presale, or the next $1 token, BlockchainFX stands out as the project to watch right now.

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

