The Capital Circle: Where Web3 Investors Meet Founder

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 23:39
Singapore, September 29, 2025 – The Capital Circle is once again preparing to welcome venture capitalists, founders, and ecosystem leaders to its Singapore edition. The side event is sponsored by the Global Blockchain Show and is powered by Times of Blockchain. This premier platform is dedicated to bringing together high-potential Web3 startups with top-tier investors.

This year’s event will highlight panels, startup pitches, and networking designed to spark actionable outcomes for both sides.

Who can join The Capital Circle:

  • Venture Capitalists & Angel Investors 
  • Family Offices & Institutional Investors
  • Syndicate Leads & Micro-VCs 
  • AI & Web3 Startup Founders 
  • Builders with MVPs/traction 
  • Accelerators & Incubators 
  • Corporate Venture Arms

The Capital Circle envisions a future where collaboration fuels decentralized innovation. By bringing together the best in Web3, it creates a stage where capital meets purpose and ideas are given the space to grow. The side-event aims to stand out by ensuring founders meet only relevant investors and focus on targeted connections and actionable outcomes. 

The Capital Circle believes in building partnerships that go beyond transactions. It is not just about funding deals, it is about fostering authentic relationships where ambition is aligned, and long-term collaboration thrives. By offering carefully curated networking opportunities and pitch showcases, the event ensures both founders and investors meet-up in meaningful ways.

Past gatherings such as VC Node Nights have proven the value of its efforts, where introductions lead to partnerships that endure. The Capital Circle event is focused on its relationship-first approach. The Capital Circle is set to support startups through narrative-building and investors through targeted opportunities.

Join us in Singapore and take part in the Capital Circle event that lights the pathway towards the future of blockchain and Web3.

Venue: Guoco Midtown, Singapore

Contact: [email protected]

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is part of a sponsored/press release/paid content, intended solely for promotional purposes. Readers are advised to exercise caution and conduct their own research before taking any action related to the content on this page or the company. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses or damages incurred as a result of or in connection with the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned.

Source: https://coinedition.com/the-capital-circle-where-web3-investors-meet-founder/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
