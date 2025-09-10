The CFTC, one of the most important institutions in the US, is preparing to take an important step regarding Bitcoin and Altcoins!

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
While US regulatory bodies SEC and CFTC are taking important steps regarding the cryptocurrency industry, important statements came from interim US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Acting Chair Caroline Pham.

Fox Business crypto reporter Eleanor Terrett says Caroline Pham is considering allowing offshore cryptocurrency exchanges in the US.

Accordingly, Pham announced that they are evaluating whether the US will recognize foreign crypto exchanges.

Terrett noted that Pham had recently said in a speech that the CFTC plans to allow offshore crypto exchanges to offer services in the US, provided they adhere to stringent regulations similar to Europe’s MiCA framework.

The CFTC previously announced that some foreign crypto exchanges could register as Foreign Boards of Trade (FBOTs), providing direct access to US investors.

Thanks to this system, exchanges can operate as FBOT rather than DCM (Designated Contract Market).

