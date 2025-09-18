The Cloud Mining Revolution of 2025: Earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and More Cryptocurrencies at Zero Cost

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 19:01
Threshold
T$0.01724-0.40%
Solana
SOL$246.98+0.28%
RealLink
REAL$0.06489+0.40%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,132.05+0.38%
GET
GET$0.007847-3.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08818+1.41%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.1332+1.21%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000369-2.94%

Want to earn stable returns in the cryptocurrency market but don’t want to spend thousands of dollars on mining equipment? Worried about high electricity bills and complex maintenance?

In 2025, TALL Miner makes it easy: Simply use your phone or computer, open the app, and select a contract—zero barriers to entry, no hardware required, and zero hassle—to turn your crypto assets into passive cash flow settled daily.

Why Cloud Mining is the New Crypto Currency

Traditional mining requires purchasing ASICs/GPUs, building cooling and power systems, dealing with noise and maintenance, and facing the uncertainty of electricity prices and hardware depreciation.

TALL Miner changes the game:

Mining by renting hashing power: No need to build your own mining rigs, directly access hashing power and participate in block reward distribution.

Operate anytime, anywhere: Available on iOS, Android, and desktop, you can mine wherever you go.

Flexible contracts: Choose from free or paid contracts, with clear and transparent terms and capacities.

Daily settlement: Profits are deposited 24 hours a day, so what you see is what you get.

Whether you’re a novice or experienced investor, you can choose a plan that matches your strategy, making volatility your friend and achieving more stable returns.

TALL Miner: Your Passive Income Partner

We not only provide cloud computing power, but also a set of long-term, transparent and sustainable passive income solutions.

Core advantages at a glance:

Sign up and receive $15: Experience the real mining process and withdrawal path with zero investment.

No hardware or maintenance required: The platform manages your mining machines, server rooms, power supply, and mining pool integration for 24/7 stable operation.

Multi-currency support: BTC, DOGE, ETH, SOL, XRP, USDC, LTC, USDT, and other mainstream assets are all covered in one place.

Minimalist interface & professional reporting: Clear dashboard and KPI visibility at a glance; support for multiple accounts and reinvestment management.

Fully transparent pricing: Power, maintenance, and service fees are clearly listed, with no hidden fees.

Green energy priority: Utilizing renewable energy and intelligent scheduling, we optimize unit computing power costs while ensuring stability.

Safety and compliance: Multiple risk control and asset security measures ensure operational traceability and data traceability.

Start your cloud mining journey in three steps

Sign up in just a minute → Get a $15 trial

Choose a contract → Pick the one that works for you

Start mining → Daily settlement, view earnings and reports, and withdraw funds at any time

TALL miner high-yield contract options

Who is TALL Miner suitable for?

Crypto Newbies: Get started with no hardware or experience required, and experience real-world mining and withdrawals.

Experienced Investors: Multi-contract operations and currency-specific allocations enhance cash flow predictability.

Passive Income Seekers: Turn “holding and waiting” into “daily deposits.”

Eco-Friendly Investors: Prioritize green energy and sustainable operations.

Whether cryptocurrency will become a vital component of the global economy remains to be seen. However, what is certain is that it is profoundly changing people’s perceptions of “value” and “currency.” Cloud mining Bitcoin or Dogecoin with TALL Miner is a safe, reliable, and efficient way to get started. Savvy investors can generate daily passive income without waiting for market fluctuations, giving them control over their financial future.

For more information, please visit the official TALL miner website: https://tallive.com/

Download the TALL Miner official app now. Download address: https://talldl.com/tallminer

Sign up for TALL Miner now and receive $15 in starting capital. Start by experimenting with contracts and turn your crypto assets into a stable daily income stream.

Whether you’re investing in Bitcoin, Dogecoin, or a diversified portfolio, TALL Miner makes your crypto investments easier, more stable, and more profitable.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is part of a sponsored/press release/paid content, intended solely for promotional purposes. Readers are advised to exercise caution and conduct their own research before taking any action related to the content on this page or the company. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses or damages incurred as a result of or in connection with the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned.

Source: https://coinedition.com/the-cloud-mining-revolution-of-2025-earn-bitcoin-dogecoin-and-more-cryptocurrencies-at-zero-cost/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SEC Approves Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund for Trading

SEC Approves Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund for Trading

SEC greenlights GDLC, the first U.S.-listed multi-asset crypto ETF, offering exposure to BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL and ADA.
Union
U$0.014252+1.22%
Solana
SOL$247.23+0.02%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,148.34+0.25%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 17:55
Share
Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

The post Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Plasma is conducting an airdrop for early token sale contributors. The airdrop rewards smaller depositors who completed Sonar verification during Plasma’s fundraising phase. Plasma today announced a token distribution for contributors to its public sale, with eligibility verified through Sonar. The airdrop targets smaller depositors who participated in Plasma’s fundraising round and completed Sonar verification, rewarding early backers with XPL tokens as the network moves toward broader availability. Plasma’s deposit campaign drew more than $1 billion in stablecoin commitments in just over 30 minutes, granting participants the right to join the public sale. The public sale, conducted on Echo, attracted $373 million in commitments, seven times its $50 million cap. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sonar-airdrop-ai-reputation-web3/
1
1$0.014+1,300.00%
Echo
ECHO$0.03985-0.49%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08821+0.74%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 03:46
Share
North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

The post North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes North America received $2.3 trillion in crypto value between July 2024 and June 2025, representing 26% of global activity. Tokenized U.S. treasuries saw assets under management (AUM) grow from $2 billion to over $7 billion in the last twelve months. U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs now account for over $120 billion in AUM, signaling strong institutional demand for the asset. . North America has established itself as a major center for cryptocurrency activity, with significant transaction volumes recorded over the past year. The region’s growth highlights an increasing institutional and retail interest in digital assets, particularly within the United States. According to a new report from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis published on September 17, North America received $2.3 trillion in cryptocurrency value between July 2024 and June 2025. This volume represents 26% of all global transaction activity during that period. The report suggests this activity was influenced by a more favorable regulatory outlook and institutional trading strategies. A peak in monthly value was recorded in December 2024, when an estimated $244 billion was transferred in a single month. ETFs and Tokenization Drive Adoption The rise of spot Bitcoin BTC $115 760 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $43.60 B ETFs has been a significant factor in the market’s expansion. U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs now hold over $120 billion in assets under management (AUM), making up a large portion of the roughly $180 billion held globally. The strong demand is reflected in a recent resumption of inflows, although the products are not without their detractors, with author Robert Kiyosaki calling ETFs “for losers.” The market for tokenized real-world assets also saw notable growth. While funds holding tokenized U.S. treasuries expanded their AUM from approximately $2 billion to more than $7 billion, the trend is expanding into other asset classes.…
B
B$0.48098-10.20%
Threshold
T$0.01726-0.34%
Union
U$0.014252+1.22%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:07
Share

Trending News

More

SEC Approves Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund for Trading

Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

Expert Says XRP Supply Shock Is Inevitable, Never Sell Your XRP