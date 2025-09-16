The crypto market continued to pull back, with the GameFi sector leading the decline by 4.41%, and BTC fluctuating in a narrow range.

PANews reported on September 16th that, according to SoSoValue data, various sectors of the crypto market experienced a two-day correction. The GameFi sector led the market again with a 4.41% 24-hour decline. Within the sector, ImmutableX (IMX), GALA, and Four (FORM) fell 3.64%, 5.46%, and 6.12%, respectively. Furthermore, Bitcoin (BTC) fell 0.07%, fluctuating in a narrow range around $115,000. Ethereum (ETH) fell 1.93%, remaining around $4,500.

In terms of other sectors, the CeFi sector fell 0.98% in 24 hours, of which Cronos (CRO) fell 6.91%; the PayFi sector fell 1.71%, and within the sector, Monero (XMR) rose slightly by 1.45%; the Layer1 sector fell 1.99%, Cardano (ADA) and Sui (SUI) fell 3.28% and 4.84% respectively; the DeFi sector fell 2.47%, but MYX Finance (MYX) and World Liberty Financial (WLFI) rose 0.61% and 3.86% respectively; the Layer2 sector fell 3.51%, Zora (ZORA) and Merlin Chain (MERL) were relatively strong, rising 18.49% and 31.41% respectively; the Meme sector fell 3.77%, and Pump.fun (PUMP) rose 6.75% against the trend.