The crypto market generally rose, with the AI sector rising by over 14%, while only the SocialFi and CeFi sectors fell.

PANews reported on September 9th that, according to SoSoValue data, most sectors in the crypto market rose today. The AI sector saw a 24-hour gain of 14.38%, with Worldcoin (WLD) surging 53.82%. Driven by news that Eightco plans to raise $250 million to establish a WLD reserve, OpenLedger (OPEN) soared 650.60%, and KAITO rose 45.91%. SocialFi and CeFi sectors fell 0.23% and 0.33%, respectively. Toncoin (TON) fell 0.65%, while Hyperliquid (HYPE) bucked the trend and surged 7.16% to a new high. Among other sectors, NFT rose 4.34%, Meme rose 3.75%, Layer2 rose 3.50%, DeFi rose 2.53%, PayFi rose 2.05%, and Layer1 rose 1.48%.

