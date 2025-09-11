The crypto market rose for four consecutive days, BTC broke through $113,000, and the L2 sector rose by more than 6%.

PANews reported on September 11th that, according to SoSoValue data, the cooling of the US PPI in August has reinforced expectations of interest rate cuts. Coupled with SEC Chairman Paul Atkins' announcement of Project Crypto to improve on-chain market regulation, crypto market sentiment is surging today. The overall market has risen for four consecutive days, with the Layer 2 sector leading the gains with a 6.64% gain. Mantle (MNT) rose 12.98%, and the newly launched Linea (LINEA) surged 392.60%. BTC rose 2.62%, breaking through $113,000; ETH rose 1.50%, breaking through $4,300. Among other sectors, Meme rose 2.87%, Layer 1 rose 2.74%, DeFi rose 2.23%, CeFi rose 2.11%, and PayFi rose 1.74%.

