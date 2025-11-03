The crypto market saw a general pullback, with the AI sector leading the decline at nearly 5%.

PANews reported on November 3rd that, according to SoSoValue data, most sectors in the crypto market retreated today. The AI sector fell 4.82% in the last 24 hours, with Virtual down 12.46% and COAI down 10.38%, while 0G bucked the trend, rising 3.83%. BTC fell 0.25% to approximately $109,000, and ETH fell 0.72% to below $3,890. Other notable performers included DASH (up 33.39%), ICP (up 20.46%), ZK (up 30.45%), and ASTER (up 21.96%).
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.