The crypto sector fell across the board today, with BTC falling below $110,000

PANews reported on September 26th that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market saw a broad decline today, impacted by a significant upward revision of US Q2 GDP to 3.8% and diminished expectations of interest rate cuts. Bitcoin (BTC) fell 2.63% in the 24-hour period, falling below $110,000, while Ethereum (ETH) dropped 3.72% to around $3,800. DeFi led the decline, with Aster (ASTER) plummeting 21.05%. Layer2 fell 3.51%, with Linea (LINEA) down 6.99%. PayFi fell 4.06%, with XRP down 4.83%. CeFi fell 4.37%, but OKB bucked the trend with a 5.72% gain. Meme fell 4.69%, with MemeCore (M) down 6.94%. Layer1 fell 4.69%, with Avalanche (AVAX) plummeting 11.61%.